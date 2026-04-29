Mendota shooting suspect granted pre-trial release

A judge decided Monday to grant a Mendota man pre-trial release, albeit with conditions.

Armaun R. Williams, 28, of Mendota, appeared Monday in La Salle County Circuit Court and was presented with two charges. He would face six to 30 years in prison, with no possibility of probation, if convicted of aggravated battery with a firearm. He could face four to 15 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

That assumes that La Salle County prosecutors can overcome Williams’ claims that he was justified in using force, and Williams was able to persuade a judge not to jail him ahead of trial.

Williams was charged Friday after Mendota police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 100 block of 13th Avenue. Upon arriving, they found a man with a gunshot in his leg, according to police.

During a Monday detention hearing, Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Laura Hall requested that Williams be detained.

Hall acknowledged Williams had a valid firearm owner’s ID card, but discharging the gun, she said, was “clearly not the appropriate measure” for the argument at hand. She argued the use of a firearm posed a clear and present risk to others.

“There were other options available besides producing a firearm and shooting,” she said.

But Williams’ court-appointed lawyer argued that Williams may have been justified in his use of force.

Public Defender Ryan Hamer, who sat in Monday while Williams searches for a private attorney, said the victim was intoxicated and has mental health issues – “He’s got a history of acting out, lashing out” – and was trying to force his way inside the residence.

“One of the reasons people have FOIDs is to protect their homes and their families,” Hamer said.

Hamer further noted Williams scored a zero on a 14-point criminal history and has a nearly clean record, with no felony history.

Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. opted against detention. The judge did not elaborate but did specifically reference Williams having a valid FOID. He ordered Williams into home confinement (he’ll stay with his mother) and to surrender the weapon and FOID until the case is resolved.

Williams will next appear for arraignment on June 5.