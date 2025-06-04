‘Something stinks’: Slaughterhouse plan near Wonder Lake draws more resident opposition

Seen on Monday, May 5, 2025, this greenhouse sits at about the location Sunberry Farms hopes to build a facility to butcher chickens at 3712 Greenwood Road, Woodstock.

The proprietors of Sunberry Farm near Wonder Lake want to build a slaughterhouse.

But people living nearby have twice filled a county conference room – and several neighbors have retained an attorney – to oppose the plans. The McHenry County zoning board took up the proposal in late May, but after two sessions, the zoning board hearing is scheduled to continue July 2 before the proposal eventually makes its way to the McHenry County Board for a final vote.

Neighbors have objected to the slaughterhouse because of concerns about smells, noise and the potential impact on groundwater, among other things.

The attorney representing some of the neighbors, Tom Burney, questioned farm owner and developer Sergiy Bazylyuk during a recent zoning board hearing, which got contentious at times.

Burney asked the zoning board to dismiss the petition, citing a residence on Bazylyuk’s property that’s within 500 feet of the proposed facility. County rules prohibit such a facility within 500 feet of residences.

Zoning board Chair Linnea Kooistra deferred to staff on the question. Anna Kurtzman, a planner at the county, said according to the interpretation of Renee Hanlon, the county’s zoning enforcement officer at the time, the structure wouldn’t count toward the 500-feet rule. Hanlon has since left the county, so officials asked if another person could weigh in on that.

Wonder Lake-area residents are sworn in at a May 22, 2025, McHenry County Zoning Board of Appeals hearing over a proposed slaughterhouse near near the village. (Claire O'Brien)

A statement from Bazylyuk, read by his lawyer, Terry McKenna, at a May 22 hearing, said that what Bazylyuk wants to build is not a factory slaughterhouse but a smaller operation that’s for his animals.

“We’re simply closing the loop on our own farm,” the statement said, adding the animals currently go hours away for slaughter.

The statement said the structure would be placed away from homes, acknowledging the word “slaughterhouse” can be “unsettling” but that the facility would be “a farm-based solution for a farm-based need.”

Animal waste would be hauled off-site, officials said. Bazylyuk told the zoning board he had been working with the health department for a couple of years on the project.

Bazylyuk also said there are peach and apple trees on the property that are about 10 feet tall and would serve as a buffer between the facility and neighbors to the south, north and east.

He previously said he was planning to slaughter 2,000 to 4,000 chickens a year. Bazylyuk estimated about 50 chickens and about three pigs a week would be slaughtered, and that the slaughtering would be done once a week. When asked if the project would lead to soil or water contamination or any noise and odor, Bazylyuk said: “Not at all.”

He owns other farm properties but indicated other sites didn’t have space for the facility. The property proposed for the facility is landlocked, with an easement granting access. The zoning board appeared skeptical about the easement.

Zoning board member Jessica Beverly said she didn’t see anything showing control over ingress and egress to the property. McKenna said county staff had gotten the deeds that show the right of ingress or egress.

Board member Charles Eldredge said he wanted assurance from the county’s state’s attorney or Division of Transportation that the easement would meet DOT standards for access to such a facility.

The board also expressed skepticism about a new site plan that members discussed and had questions about.

Kooistra she was “shocked” to see the building plan and said it looks more like a retail shop.

Bazylyuk had confirmed earlier in the zoning hearing that he is not planning a retail butcher shop, but estimated about eight to nine people would come by weekly to pick up online orders. Meat would be sold at farm stores in addition to online.

Kooistra said the plan and previous statements from the developer didn’t match.

Bazylyuk estimated Wednesday that the slaughterhouse would cost about $250,000 to build, which prompted some laughter from the audience.

Several times over the two zoning hearings, the audience had been reminded to not react audibly. In one instance, Bazylyuk said he lives in Lake Zurich but can’t build the slaughterhouse there, which prompted laughter from the crowd.

“Please, audience, please refrain,” Kooistra said to the laughter.

Members of the public lined up to ask questions, but some of them were reminded the chance to make statements would come later. Still, some residents expressed their opinions against the slaughterhouse. Some raised questions about odors, property values and other concerns.

Rob Feller, a nearby resident, asked about property values and what neighbors should do if they go down.

McKenna said there was a lot of factors can affect property values. McKenna said animals already live on site and the processing would be done inside.

Tom Nierman, who said he owns property near the proposed site, questioned the $250,000 figure.

“Something stinks, and it’s not just the animals on the property,” Nierman said. He said he thought Bazylyuk was setting himself up for a larger operation.

Bazylyuk said the investment is for many years and said the hearing wasn’t to discuss his finances.

Nierman sits on the Woodstock City Council but didn’t mention his city council status.

The Zoning Board is due to reconvene July 2 to continue its work on the proposal.