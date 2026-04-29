Reimagine Mendota announces Food Truck Mania schedule

Nine trucks are scheduled to appear at the April 27 edition. They are Big B BBQ, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Flo’s, Main Squeeze Lemonade, Naiho’s Eggrolls and More, Philly Factory, Salinas Mexican Food, Tacos Guzman and The Doghouse. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

The smell of street food will soon fill the air as Food Truck Mania returns to Mendota this summer, with a lineup of local restaurants serving up a full slate of summer dates.

Reimagine Mendota announced the full schedule for 2026, along with the lineup for the first date.

Food Truck Mania will hit the 800 block of Illinois Ave. 10 times this year, according to Reimagine Mendota.

The dates are April 27, May 11, May 25, June 22, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 14, Sept. 28, Oct. 12 and Oct. 26.

The first installment of Food Truck Mania is from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, April 27.

Nine trucks are scheduled to appear.

They are Big B BBQ, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Flo’s, Main Squeeze Lemonade, Naiho’s Eggrolls and More, Philly Factory, Salinas Mexican Food, Tacos Guzman and The Doghouse, according to Reimagine Mendota.

50/50 raffle tickets will be available for purchase at the Reimagine Mendota table, with the winning ticket drawn at the final day of the season.