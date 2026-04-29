Yorkville residents file lawsuit against the city to halt the 1,034 acre Project Cardinal data center

(file photo) Yorkville City Hall was packed, including overflow seating, as the City Council considered votes on the 1,037-acre Project Cardinal data center project on March. 10, 2026. (Joey Weslo)

Several Yorkville residents have united to form a community-based organization, Preserve Our Yorkville & Community LLC to file lawsuits against the city to halt data center construction.

The lawsuit lists the City of Yorkville and Pioneer Development LLC, the developers behind the approved 1,034 acre Project Cardinal data center, with 14 warehouses across 17 million square feet.

The plaintiffs argue the city failed to notify immediate area residents of the plans to annex the unincorporated Kendall County land and rezone the property to manufacturing for data center construction.

Accompanying the group as plaintiffs is Skyfall Equestrian LLC, residents Dorothy and John Flisk, and residents Charles and Laura Kasper.

The plans for the 1,037 acre Project Cardinal data center in Yorkville feature 14 warehouses. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

During the April 14 City Council meeting, the city announced the developers for the proposed 80-acre Meyer data center withdrew their proposal after losing City Council support.

Mayor John Purcell said there’s “no more appetite” from the City Council for data center proposals outside of what’s already been approved.

The city was at one point entertaining around a dozen different data center proposals stretched out across more than 3,000 acres of the Eldamain Corridor, for Yorkville’s own “data center alley.”

The city has already approved the 228-acre CyrusOne data center, the Project Cardinal data center, and the 540-acre Project Steel data center.

The city has touted the $500,000 to $1 million in tax revenues each individual building could generate. The mayor also championed the $91 million in up-front from developmental agreements to the city by Project Cardinal and Project Steel.

City Administrator Bart Olson said the money would be spent on the Yorkville School District 115 expansion, the fire district, city projects, and charitable community organizations.

Before cooling plans, Yorkville originally eyed 3,016 acres in Yorkville for data center development along the town’s ComEd transmission station line off Eldamain Road. This included around a dozen separate development projects that were approved, under review, or had site inquiries with the intent to apply for permit. (Photo Provided By The City of Yorkville)

But residents who have regularly packed City Council meetings have said no amount of money is worth the possible sound, light, and environmental pollution, especially during the 10-20 years of expected construction.

Preserve our Yorkville & Community also launched an injunction petition and a new website to gather community support. On the website, residents can donate to the legal fund and sign the petition.

(file photo) Yorkville City Hall was packed, including overflow seating, as the City Council considered votes on the 1,037-acre Project Cardinal data center project on March. 10, 2026. (Joey Weslo)

On the group’s website, they say the town is “under siege.” The community-led coalition said they are dedicated to preserving the “residential character” of Yorkville and oppose the “industrialization of our local landscapes.”

“We are facing an unprecedented expansion of massive data center projects that threaten to consume our natural resources and irreversibly alter our quality of life,” the organization posted. “These industrial giants demand millions of gallons of water and generate continuous, intrusive noise pollution that echoes across our quiet neighborhoods. We are organizing to protect our environment and ensure the future of Yorkville remains in the hands of its residents, not corporate industrialization.”

The group’s website indicates they will pursue additional litigation using “environmental law and zoning regulations.”

Not the city’s only lawsuit

Meanwhile, the lawsuit filed by resident John Bryan against the city of Yorkville and Pioneer Development LLC is likely heading toward a settlement.

Video: Resident John Bryan demonstrates data center noise to Yorkville city council Resident John Bryan of Yorkville, who sued the city to halt the 1,037 acre Project Cardinal data center, uses a speaker to demonstrate its noise pollution. (Joey Weslo)

In his lawsuit, Bryan argues that Project Cardinal will negatively impact his property values and quality of life.

The last court hearing was April 24. Both legal teams asked for an extension to May 8 while both parties work toward a settlement.

Both legal teams have repeatedly asked for extensions since the lawsuit was filed in late 2025 while telling the court they are close on a settlement agreement.