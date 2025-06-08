Softball: Marengo’s Kylee Jensen, Richmond-Burton’s Hailey Holtz named to ICA All-State first team

Richmond-Burton’s Hailey Holtz (left) and Rebecca Lanz celebrate recording the final out against Marengo earlier this season. Holtz and Lanz were named All-State by the Illinois Coaches Association. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Marengo‘s Kylee Jensen and Richmond-Burton‘s Hailey Holtz were among 22 players in the state named to the Illinois Coaches Association All-State Class 2A first team.

The Class 1A and 2A All-State team, consisting of first, second and third teams, were released Sunday. The 3A and 4A teams will be released on Sunday, June 15.

Jensen, a senior catcher, and Holtz, a senior pitcher, were among eight Northwest Herald-area players named All-State in Class 2A.

Jensen, who will play at Northwestern, helped lead the Indians to the Kishwaukee River Conference title and was named the KRC’s Player of the Year. Holtz, who will compete at Iowa State, earned KRC Pitcher of the Year honors.

Marengo’s Gabby Gieseke (left) and Kylee Jensen get excited between innings against Aurora Central Catholic last month at the Class 2A Marengo Regional final. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Marengo junior shortstop Gabby Christopher, Marengo senior second baseman Gabby Gieseke, Marian Central junior pitcher Christine Chmiel and Richmond-Burton junior catcher Rebecca Lanz earned All-State Class 2A second-team honors.

All-State Class 2A third-team members include Marengo senior pitcher Jozsa Christiansen and Richmond-Burton senior outfielder–pitcher Madison Kunzer.

Full All-State teams for Class 1A and 2A can be found at icasoftball.org.