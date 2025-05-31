Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Kim, Wolves’ doubles team of Tim Jones, Cole Palese advance to final day of state meet

Jacob Kim of Prairie Ridge reaches for the ball during the first round of the Class 1A Boys Tennis State Meet on Thursday at Buffalo Grove High School. (Sandy Bressner)

Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Kim and the Wolves’ No. 1 doubles team of Tim Jones and Cole Palese moved on to Saturday’s third and final day at the Class 1A Boys Tennis State Tournament at Palatine High School.

Kim and Jones as well as Palese have the opportunity to finish in fifth place as the Northwest Herald area’s only players still in contention.

Jacob Kim, Prairie Ridge (Prairie Ridge High School)

Kim won his first-, second- and third-round matches Thursday in straight sets. On Friday, he dropped his quarterfinal match against Hinsdale South’s Zeke Bisharat 6-3, 6-4, but bounced back to win his consolation quarterfinal match against Urbana University’s Jameson LaFave 6-2, 6-4 to stay alive.

Kim is scheduled to play St. Francis’ Umar Bajwa on Saturday in the consolation semifinals.

Jones and Palese also went 3-0 Thursday before losing their quarterfinal match Friday against Chicago University’s Krish Khanna and Arjun Sawhney 6-3, 6-4. The duo came back for a 3-6, 6-1, (10-7) win against Richland County’s Carter Seaman and Marcus Kocher in the consolation quarterfinals. They face St. Anthony’s Manaye Mossman and Joey Trupiano in the consolation semifinals Saturday.

Cole Palese and Tim Jones, Prairie Ridge (Photo provided by Prairie Ridge High School)

Also in 1A, Crystal Lake South’s Zeke Boldman lost his fourth-round consolation match to Waterloo’s Patrick Nobbe 6-1, 6-1 on Friday to end his state tournament run with a 3-2 record.

Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt ended his state tournament run Friday, as well, finishing 3-2. Batt captured his fourth-round consolation match against Teutopolis’ Colin Habing 6-4, 7-6 (5) and lost to Urbana University’s Jameson LaFave 6-0, 5-7, (10-7) in the fifth-round consolation match.

Class 2A

Jacobs’ Augie Nelson and Jack Soto bowed out of the tournament Friday after a 3-2 finish. The Golden Eagles top doubles team dropped a fourth-round consolation match to Waubonsie Valley’s Revanth Kothapalli and Ishan Suresh Kumar 6-1, 6-2. After a first-round loss Thursday, Nelson and Soto had won three straight matches entering Friday.

Jacobs’ Samuel Santa Ines also ended his tournament at 3-2. After dropping his first match Thursday, Santa Ines won three in a row before falling to Highland Park’s Blake Gold 6-7 (4), 6-1, (10-6) in a fourth-round consolation match.

Huntley’s Will Geske, after a 2-1 start Thursday, went 1-1 Friday to end his state tournament run. Geske defeated Oswego East’s Pranav Kannan 6-0, 6-2 in the fourth-round consolation and ended with a 2-6, 6-4, (10-4) defeat to Hinsdale Central’s Barry Zhu. Geske finished 3-2 overall.