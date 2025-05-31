Landmark vote on historic Crystal Lake building delayed again; new report notes challenge of moving it

The Tarpley House, on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, is located on the property of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 210 McHenry Ave. The building is also known as the Crystal Lake Academy Building or the former Gates House. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

With the future of Crystal Lake’s first school building in limbo over a pending landmark vote by the City Council, preservationists are pushing fundraising efforts to save the structure.

The Crystal Lake Academy Building, also known as the former Gates House or the Tarpley House, is located on the property of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 210 McHenry Ave. The church last year applied for a demolition permit for the structure, which prompted the Crystal Lake Historic Preservation Commission to seek protections for the 172-year-old building.

In November, the Historic Preservation Commission unanimously recommended landmark status, and the church agreed to hold off on demolition plans for six months while preservationists assessed whether it could be restored and for how much. Since then, the City Council‘s landmark vote has been postposed multiple times to grant preservationists more time. As of now, the vote is scheduled for June 17, commission member Brittany Niequist said.

A second assessment performed by engineering consultant Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates Inc. was provided by Landmarks Illinois in April. The group found that the building is structurally sound and suggested minor repairs to keep it that way, according to a report sent by WJE associates Sarah Van Domelen, Timothy Crowe and Amanda Marshall to city staff and provided to the Northwest Herald via a Freedom of Information Act request.

“Based on review, the Tarpley/Gates House is in structurally sound condition, and can be rehabilitated with a prioritized, phased repair approach that can be performed over a number of years to minimize the burden of upfront costs,” according to the report.

A possibility for the future of the Academy Building is to move it about a block away from its current location at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Crystal Lake. (Photo provided by City of Crystal Lake)

An initial assessment provided by Landmarks Illinois in February also found the building to be structurally sound.

Advocates of saving the building have said the best solution would be to relocate the building if historic preservationists are able to raise enough money to cover the costs. The WJE report, however, says “the most practical path forward ... would be to restore it in place.”

An established fund through the Crystal Lake Historical Society is open for donations, Niequist said. She said the effort’s goal is to raise $200,000 to cover the costs of the relocation. The grassroots efforts are similar to when the community came together to save the Dole Mansion from demolition in 2002.

“We’re not trying to put the church in a bad position through any of this,” Niequist said. “We just don’t want this precious historic building that’s in great shape to be thrown into the ground. That’s the goal.”

In the report, the church’s pastor, the Rev. Scott Zaucha, said that St. Mary’s primary mission is to serve the community, with a priority to direct funds to community-based programs, not to restoring the building.

“We are open to that relocation provided that irreparable damage to the rest of our property [does not occur] in the moving,” Zaucha said.

City staff members identified a location one block north of the church as a possible new home, according to the report. The private plot of land is located on the Church Street Apartments, a former historic church and school that was renovated into apartments in 2021.

Power lines and mature trees on Church Street and McHenry Avenue will make the move difficult, WJE associates said in the report. The move also could damage the building’s foundation and extensively damage the church property, according to the report.

“The extent of disruption to the building and associated stabilization and strengthening efforts that are needed to complete a relocation effort would likely be quite costly, result in greater repair needs for the relocated structure, and result in significant loss of historic fabric in the process,” WJE associates said in the report.

Once the City Council votes on whether the building will receive historic landmark status, next steps – whether that’s preservation or demolition – are expected to become clearer. St. Mary’s is open for relocation efforts if executing the move, raising funds and determining the new location are all under the responsibility of people outside of the church.

“It’s a possibility of a win-win,” Zaucha said. “But, the devil is in the details on it.”

Niequist said she hopes to show the commission has substantial support for the relocation before the city votes. Interested supporters also can donate money during the Crystal Lake Trolley Tour on June 8, she said.

In the short-term, WJE associates suggested in the report that holes in the walls are swiftly repaired to mitigate erosion in the foundation. The 25-year-old roof, although in fair condition, should be fully replaced within the next 10 years, according to the report.

Built about 1853 by stonemason Andrew Jackson Simons, the Crystal Lake Academy Building features “rare” Greek revival and federalist architecture and cobblestones from Lake Michigan, Crystal Lake Historical Society President Diana Kenney said.

“The existing building serves as an outstanding opportunity for St. Mary’s to promote community outreach and support for retaining part of the Crystal Lake community’s heritage,” WJE associates said in the report. “The building is in good condition, which serves as a testament to the builders that constructed it. With proper restoration and minimal exterior enhancements, the charm and character of this important building’s value will be even more recognizable.”