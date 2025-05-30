Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Kim, doubles team of Tim Jones, Cole Palese perfect on Day 1 of state meet

Prairie Ridge's Jacob Kim returns the ball during the first round of the Class 1A Boys Tennis State Meet on Thursday at Buffalo Grove High School. (Sandy Bressner)

Prairie Ridge’s Jacob Kim and the Wolves’ top doubles team of Tim Jones and Cole Palese enjoyed perfect days Thursday at the IHSA Class 1A Boys Tennis State Tournament, each going 3-0 to advance to Friday’s quarterfinal round.

Kim won all three of his matches in straight sets, topping Civic Memorial’s Ryne Breyer 6-0, 6-1, Grayslake Central’s Anthony Shultis 7-5, 6-0 and Glenbard South’s Jordan Abbott 7-5, 6-1.

Jones and Palese defeated Greenville’s Carter Manhart and Andrew Martin 6-1, 6-1, Richland County’s Carter Seaman and Marcus Kocher 7-5, 4-6, (10-3) and Dunlap’s Ethan Klemens and William Song 6-1, 6-1.

Prairie Ridge’s Rory Senese went 1-2 to end his state tournament run, dropping his first-round match to Flora’s Kyler Dennis 6-3, 6-4. Senese came back and beat Carbondale’s Russell McElveen 6-1, 6-1. He then fell to Crystal Lake South’s Zeke Boldman, 6-2, 6-2.

Prairie Ridge’s Jack Widger and Evan Seeger went 2-2 to end their tournament. The pair fell in the first round to Triad’s Joe Cass and Ethan Stewart 6-1, 6-2 and won their next two matches (6-1, 6-2 over DePaul College Prep’s Charlie Hale and Nick McKenna, and 6-4, 6-3 over Freeport’s JC Herrera and Carlo Delavin). They finished with a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Teutopolis’ Oliver Lee and Noah Thompson.

Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt returns the ball during the first round of the Class 1A Boys Tennis State Meet on Thursday at Buffalo Grove High School. (Sandy Bressner)

Elsewhere in 1A, Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt went 2-1 on the first day with wins in his first two matches to move on. Batt defeated DePaul College Prep’s Hudson Ward 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the first round and knocked off Centralia’s Alkis Sekas 6-3, 2-6, (10-7) in the second. Batt fell to St. Francis’ Umar Bajwa 6-0, 6-2 in his third-round match.

Crystal Lake South’s Zeke Boldman is still playing after going 3-1 on Day 1. He won his first match 6-3, 6-3 over Newton’s Isaac Street, lost to Chicago University’s Dash Smith 6-0, 6-1 and then earned two straight wins (6-2, 6-2 over Prairie Ridge’s Senese and 6-1, 6-3 over Geneseo’s Benny Robinson).

South’s Eryk Bucior lost to Jacksonville’s Cole Nebel 5-7, 6-4, (12-10) in his tournament opener. He then defeated Newman Central Catholic’s Joel Rhodes 6-2, 6-4, but dropped his second-round consolation match to Jersey’s Dax Goetten 5-7, 6-3, (11-9) to finish with a 1-2 record.

The Gators doubles team of Bayel Muktar and Nazar Muktar finished 0-2, losing to St. Anthony’s Manaye Mossman and Joey Trupiano 6-2, 6-0 and Charleston’s Luke Kennedy and Henry Schultz 7-5, 7-5.

Class 2A

Jacobs’ Samuel Santa Ines lost his first-round match to Stevenson’s Jaden Dai 6-7, 6-1, (10-7) before earning wins in his next three matches to advance to Day 2 with a 3-1 record. Santa Ines defeated Edwardsville’s Brandon Wong 6-0, 6-0, Bartlett’s Oskar Tredota 6-0, 6-0 and Barrington’s Hadi Dossani 6-3, 6-3.

Jacobs’ Augie Nelson returns the ball during the first round of the Class 2A Boys Tennis State Meet on Thursday at Hersey High School. (Sandy Bressner)

Jacobs’ Augie Nelson and Jack Soto lost their first-round match to St. Charles North’s Ben Goddard and Cole Weddle 1-6, 6-1, (10-7), but also won their next three matches to go 3-1 on the first day. The Golden Eagles pair topped York’s Kieran Goldstein and Saveen Shah 6-3, 6-4, Barrington’s Sohan Yousfi and Adam Hyderi 6-4, 6-4 and DeKalb’s Matthew Williams and Rylan Lottes 6-2, 6-0.

Huntley’s Will Geske went 2-1 to stay alive and won his first two matches, beating Bloomington’s Phillip Haning 6-1, 6-1 in the first round and Prospect’s David Motorga 6-0, 6-2 in the second. He then lost to Fremd’s Shashwat Srivatsa 7-5, 7-5 (5).

Huntley’s Tanush Gulati and Vivek Yandamuri went 1-2 to end their state run. The Red Raiders pair beat Lyons’ Fred Chen and Mateja Nokic 6-2, 6-4 in the first round, then lost to Conant’s Austin Wu and Max Rysz 6-4, 6-0 and Edwardsville’s John Almos and Lucas Rudd 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6).