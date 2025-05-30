Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Johnsburg’s Ashton Stern

Name: Ashton Stern

School: Johnsburg

Sport: Baseball

Why he was selected: Stern, a junior, threw a complete game shutout to lead the Skyhawks to a 5-0 win over North Boone for the team’s third regional title in program history and school-record 23rd victory. Stern retired the first 14 batters he faced before his perfect game was broken up with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning on a bloop single.

Johnsburg’s storybook season has continued on this week. On Wednesday, the Skyhawks ended Byron’s 28-game win streak to win its Class 2A Mendota Sectional semifinal. Johnsburg faces Newman Central Catholic at 1 p.m. Saturday for the championship.

For his performance, Stern was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers in an online vote. Marengo girls soccer’s Macy Noe, Cary-Grove boys track and field’s Logan Abrams and Jacobs girls track and field’s Carly Uehlein also were nominated.

Stern answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald.

Johnsburg's Ashton Stern delivers a pitch against Harvard earlier this month in Johnsburg. (Joe Aguilar)

How did you celebrate winning a regional title and school record for wins?

Stern: The team went out to eat at Chili’s afterwards. We laughed and chatted about how far we’ve come from the end of last year. We also celebrated freshman outfielder Joey Frano’s birthday that day!

What were some of your team’s goals at the start of the season?

Stern: Team goals for the beginning of the year were to win the Kishwaukee River Conference, compete in the playoffs, lower the team ERA and boost other stats like team batting average.

What do you like most about your new home field?

Stern: My favorite thing about our new field is the availability. The advantage we have just by having the field is huge. Being able to practice outside while other teams are stuck inside their gyms.

Who is an unsung hero on your team?

Stern: An unsung hero on our team is our catcher Jack Thompson. He has caught over 90% of our games this season and has been nonstop working his tail off. He’s been a phenomenal performer as well throwing out baserunners left and right and is the main reason our playoff run is still alive because of his extra-inning heroics versus Sandwich.

What baseball movie can you watch over and over again?

Stern: “Moneyball.” Hands down the best baseball movie.

What is something most people wouldn’t know about you?

Stern: I play Wii Sports Resort Golf all the time.

What scares you?

Stern: The idea that tomorrow isn’t guaranteed.

What would your walk-up song be?

Stern: My walk-up song is “Fat-Bottomed Girls” by Queen. My family are huge Queen fans and it’s a great song.

Who is your favorite baseball player?

Stern: My favorite baseball player is Javier Baez. I have four Baez jerseys, including his Puerto Rico World Baseball Classic jersey.

You just won a million dollars. What is the first thing you would buy?

Stern: I would pay off my family’s bills and take them on a nice vacation.