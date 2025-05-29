Johnsburg’s storybook season continues after snapping Byron’s 28-game win streak

Johnsburg’s Peyton Mesce (left) and Evan Pohl celebrate a win against Byron Wednesday in the Class 2A Sectional semifinals in Mendota. The two pitched the Skyhawks to a 9-2 win. (Alex T. Paschal)

MENDOTA – Johnsburg’s storybook season added another chapter on Wednesday afternoon.

The Skyhawks stunned Byron 9-2 on Wednesday behind a seven-run third inning, snapping the Tigers’ 28-game win streak to advance to Saturday’s Class 2A Mendota Sectional final against Newman.

Evan Pohl kept a potent Byron (31-5) offense in check by striking out six, walking two and allowing just four hits and one earned run in six innings.

Pohl said taking a 1-0 lead in the first inning was huge as Riley Johnson came around to score after a one-out single. Johnson finished the game 3 for 4 with an RBI and scored two runs.

“[That] definitely changed momentum as soon as the game started,” Pohl said.

Johnsburg sent 13 batters to the plate in the third-inning breakout. And they did it without an extra-base hit. All seven hits in the game were singles.

“It was just a team effort there,” Johnson said. “We did what our coach said and we just stuck with it, and it worked out for us.”

Johnson said Pohl has continued to come through on the mound this season.

“We expected a big day out of him,” Johnson said. “He was a little nervous going into the game, but he did what he usually does. It was a team win.”

Winning just 21 games over its previous three seasons combined, Johnsburg (24-8) extended its season wins record.

The senior-led group, with a lineup of hair-dyed blonde players, continued to prove itself to any doubters.

“We’re just such a tight group,” Johnson said. “We love each other and we’re going to do whatever it takes to get a team win.”

Coach Eric Toussaint said Johnson set the team’s hits record and Pohl has the team’s single-season wins record.

Both have helped lead the breakout season.

“Nobody had any expectations for these kids. It’s sad, really, because they’re great kids, and they just struggled the last two years,” Toussaint said.

Things have come together this season. Toussaint said he has the best assistant coaches in the state in Ryan Linkletter and Mark Linkletter, with JV coach Matt Salomonson also helping out.

“The kids believe,” Toussaint said. “You give a kid a little bit of hope, it goes a long way. The Linkletters provide the knowledge, I try to provide the hope. It’s just a good combination, and once you get the ball rolling it’s hard to stop. We knew this one was big.”

Johnsburg’s Landon Johnson makes a catch in shallow right field against Byron Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in the Class 2A Sectional semifinal in Mendota. (Alex T. Paschal)

Toussaint said Pohl pitched fantastic as he rose to the occasion on the mound.

“He’s a senior. He’s a big game player. The bigger the game, it seems, the better he is,” Toussaint said.

The Skyhawks advanced to the Sweet 16 to match their program’s deepest postseason run.

“I’ve been coaching high school athletics for 23 years. This has to be the most fun group that I’ve ever had by far,” Toussaint said. “Just a bunch of good, fun kids.”

Landon Johnson led the team with two RBIs in the win. Ashton Stern, Pohl and Jack Nelson also drove in runs. Johnsburg also drew seven walks.

Peyton Mesce pitched the final three outs in the win.

Byron’s Andrew Talbert pitched the last three innings with just one unearned run allowed, but the deficit was too much to overcome.

Byron coach Dale Hartman said aside from the ending, his team had an incredible year. The Tigers gave up six unearned runs in the loss.

“The disappointing part is it ended with us playing not our best ballgame,” he said. “Or even anywhere near our best ballgame. But credit to Johnsburg. They put bat on ball and their pitcher threw a good game. And they took advantage of our mistakes.”

For Johnsburg, Pohl said nothing changes as the team will try to win its first sectional title on Saturday against a Newman team that has won four straight sectional plaques.

“One game at a time,” he said. “You come in not caring what team you’re playing. You’re just here to win. You’re here to play.”