Ex-McHenry County sheriff’s deputy admits to arranging sex, cocaine deals; gets probation

Christopher Marvel, inset, a former McHenry County Sheriff's deputy, has been charged with official misconduct, solicitation of a sex act and defrauding drug or alcohol screenings, according to the sheriff's office. He resigned from the police department, officials said. (Inset photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A former McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty Friday to using his county-issued cellphone when setting up prostitution arrangements and cocaine deals.

Christopher Marvel, 41, of Poplar Grove, was sentenced to two years probation after entering guilty pleas to two counts of official misconduct, each a Class 3 felony, according to the judgment order signed by McHenry County Judge Justin Hansen. Marvel was sentenced to probation on each count that will be served consecutively, the order said. Although the a Class 3 felony is probational, the class of offense also carries a prison term of up to five years, sometimes 10 if a judge finds there are extraordinary circumstances.

He also is ordered to pay fines and fees of $1,724 in fines and fees.

The felony conviction also means he will no longer be able to legally own a firearm, likely making him in-eligible to work as a police officer. He also could lose his police pension, according to Illinois law.

As part of his plea deal, additional charges were dismissed Friday, including six additional counts of official misconduct, defrauding a drug and alcohol test and two counts of solicitation of a sexual act, the order said.

In a stunning set of allegations revealed last year, Marvel was accused of using his county-issued phone multiple times in 2023 to arrange for a woman he knew to engage in prostitution; he was also accused of trying to help the woman fraudulently pass a drug screening by substituting the urine of a child, court records said.

“While acting in his official capacity and with the intent to obtain a personal advantage for himself ... [Marvel] used a cellular telephone belonging to the county of McHenry to relay the terms of a prostitution deal to [a woman], for which he and [the woman] would be financially compensated,” according to the complaint.

He also was accused of using his county-issued cellphone to buy cocaine multiple times in September 2023, according to the complaint, which further alleged that Marvel used his personal cellphone to solicit “a person [who is] not his spouse” for sex.

Had the case gone to trial, the woman, who is in prison on unrelated charges, would have testified against Marvel, according to a court document.

Marvel joined the sheriff’s office in 2006 and resigned after Illinois State Police began investigating him in September 2023, according to records released by the sheriff’s office under the Freedom of Information Act.

That year, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office administration was notified of an off-duty incident involving Marvel, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. After learning about the incident, Marvel was immediately placed on administrative leave, according to a news release sent at the time he was charged.

The sheriff’s office “is deeply disturbed and disappointed in the actions of now-former Detective Christopher Marvel,” the news release said. On Feb. 16, 2024, the Illinois State Police and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Marvel.

In March, while Marvel’s case was pending he testified for the state at the trial of Nicholas Lopardo, 27, of Lake Villa. Lopardo is accused of going on a crime spree in 2023. Lopardo committed the alleged offenses prior to Marvel being charged in his own case, and while Marvel was a detective assigned to Lopardo’s case in which he collected and photographed evidence.

Lopardo’s attorney, Robert Ritacca, repeatedly brought up Marvel’s charges and challenged Marvel’s credibility while he was on the stand. Ritacca suggested Marvel was getting a deal in his own case in exchange for providing testimony in Lopardo’s. Marvel and prosecutors adamantly denied the accusations.