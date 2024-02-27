Ex-McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy charged with official misconduct, solicitation of sex act: authorities

Christopher Marvel, inset, a former McHenry County Sheriff's deputy, has been charged with official misconduct, solicitation of a sex act and defrauding drug or alcohol screenings, according to the sheriff's office. He resigned from the police department, officials said. (Inset photo provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A former detective in the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office has been charged with official misconduct and other alleged offenses, according to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office sent out Tuesday afternoon.

Christopher Marvel, 39, of Poplar Grove, is charged with eight counts of official misconduct, Class 3 felonies; two counts of solicitation of a sexual act, Class A misdemeanor; and one count of defrauding drug and alcohol screening tests, Class 4 felony, according to the news release.

On Sept. 16, “McHenry County Sheriff’s Office administration was notified of an off-duty incident involving Marvel. After learning about the incident Marvel was immediately placed on administrative leave. Marvel is no longer employed by the Sheriff’s Office,” the release said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it opened an internal investigation in accordance with the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office General Orders. On Dec. 21, “prior to the completion of the internal investigation, Marvel resigned,” the release said. The sheriff’s office also notified the Illinois Training and Standards Board of the resignation while under internal investigation, in accordance with the SAFE-T Act, the release said.

On Feb. 16, the Illinois State Police and the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office filed the charges against Marvel, the release said.

“McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is deeply disturbed and disappointed in the actions of now-former detective, Christopher Marvel,” the release said. “The Sheriff’s Office holds each of its employees to a high standard of expectations. Each personnel matter is investigated on a case-by-case basis to ensure we continue to provide professional services to the community. While Marvel failed to rise to the level of expectations we have set forth, we want to also remind our community that we have a dedicated team of deputies who do continually serve the community, promoting safety and equal protection for all.”

The sheriff’s office said any questions should be directed to the Illinois State Police or McHenry County State’s Attorney. Marvel’s defense attorney could not immediately be reached.

Marvel was sworn in as a merited deputy sheriff on Jan. 3, 2006, according to his personnel file.

Earlier Tuesday Marvel appeared via zoom for a hearing where prosecutors asked to add more strict conditions on his pretrial release. In court, Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Miller told Judge Tiffany Davis that when a warrant was issued and Marvel was arrested Feb. 16, he was “immediately released without a pretrial release hearing.” He was released with just the basic conditions, Miller said.

Miller asked that Marvel be required to report to court services, have no access to fire arms or dangerous weapons, and no contact with a witness in his case. He also required Marvel to notify the court of any address change and participate in a psychological and mental health evaluation, not consume any illegal drugs and submit to random drug testing.

The case was initially impounded, with no publicly available records of the charges against Marvel in the court clerk’s office or of him being booked by the sheriff’s office after his arrest. Miller asked that Marvel’s case be unsealed, to which Marvel’s defense attorney, Edward Donahue, swiftly objected. Davis ruled in favor of the defense.