Burlington Central’s Chase Powrozek tosses no-hitter: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Burlington Central 8, Rochelle 0: At the Class 3A Burlington Central Regional, Chase Powrozek threw a no-hitter in the Rockets’ playoff opener. He struck out 10 batters while also hitting a home run and bringing in three runs. Liam Schultz also knocked in two runs for Central (19-16).

The Rockets will host Boylan Catholic or Belvidere North for the regional championship at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Hampshire 10, Rockford Auburn 0 (6 inn.): At the Class 4A Harlem Regional, three Whip-Purs pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter. Starter Calen Scheider threw two perfect innings and struck out two, Wilson Wemhoff threw another two perfect innings and struck out three, while Anthony Karbowski struck out five over two innings. Nathan Kolder brought home two runs for Hampshire (27-8).

The Whips will play Hononegah or Harlem at 11 a.m. Saturday for the regional title.

Cary-Grove 6, Niles Notre Dame 3: At the Class 3A Antioch Regional, the Trojans scored four unanswered runs to come back and advance to the regional championship. Oskar Freund drove in the go-ahead run in the fifth inning on a line drive to left field, and Francis Panko brought home two runs. Starter Charlie Taczy struck out nine batters and allowed three earned runs on four hits over 6⅔ innings.

Cary-Grove (20-12) will play Antioch or Carmel at noon Saturday for the regional title.

Prairie Ridge 10, Grayslake North 0 (5 inn.): At the Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional, Danny Savas struck out nine and threw a five-inning complete game to lead the Wolves to a commanding win. Savas didn’t allow a run on one hit and one walk for Prairie Ridge (26-9-1). Riley Golden, Connor Innis and Gabriel Porter each drove in a run and had two hits apiece.

The Wolves will take on Wauconda or Lake Forest for the regional crown at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Crystal Lake South 7, Vernon Hills 1: At the Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional, South starter Mark Pachla threw a complete game to help his team win its playoff opener. Pachla struck out four batters and limited Vernon Hills to one run on three hits. Christian Alther brought home three runs for the Gators (23-12).

South will play Lakes or Crystal Lake Central for the regional championship at 10 a.m. Saturday.

McHenry 15, Larkin 0 (4 inn.): At the Class 4A McHenry Regional, Carver Cohn knocked in five runs on three hits to lead an offensive explosion for the Warriors in a four-inning no-hitter. Kaden Wasniewski, Kyle Maness and Zach Readdy each brought home two runs. Starter Bryson Elbrecht threw three no-hit innings, striking out five batters. Bennett Baumann tossed one inning without allowing a hit.

McHenry (31-4-1) will take on Jacobs or Streamwood for the regional title at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Softball

Grant 7, McHenry 6 (9 inn.): At the Class 4A McHenry Regional, the Warriors’ season ended on a walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth. Chloe Clark hit a home run and drove in a run for McHenry (14-18), while starter Natalie Bender threw 8⅔ innings, allowing three earned runs off 11 hits. Danica McCarthy had three hits, including a triple.

Lake Zurich 3, Jacobs 0: At the Class 4A Lake Zurich Regional, the Golden Eagles couldn’t score a run on its seven hits. Olivia Fillipp, Talia Di Silvio and Kendall Davignon each had two hits for Jacobs (17-19), while starter Skylee Ferrante threw a complete game, striking out seven batters and allowing two earned runs on four hits.

Kaneland 3, Woodstock North 0: At the Class 3A Woodstock North Regional, the Thunder ended their season with a shutout loss to the Knights. Kylee Nicholson threw a complete game and struck out 10 batters, allowing two earned runs on four hits for North (10-10).

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 18, Geneva 1: At the Crystal Lake Central Sectional, the Tigers (19-1) advanced to the sectional championship after dominating the Vikings.

Huntley 16, Fremd 4: At the Crystal Lake Central Sectional, the Red Raiders (19-3) picked up a commanding win to move on to the sectional title. Huntley will play Crystal Lake Central co-op for the sectional title at 6 p.m. Friday.

Boys lacrosse

Barrington 19, Hampshire 3: At the Marian Central Sectional, the Whips (12-10) ended their season with a loss in the sectional semifinals.