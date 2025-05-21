Woodstock fatal crash victim identified as McHenry man

A man was killed in a crash in Woodstock May 20, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in a Woodstock-area car crash Tuesday morning.

The coroner said Peter Roberts, 35, of McHenry was the man who died in the single-vehicle crash. Preliminary findings of an autopsy performed Wednesday are that Roberts died of blunt-force injuries to the head and chest areas, according to a Wednesday news release.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District responded to the 13600 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday. Crews found a heavily damaged pickup truck that had wrapped around a tree in a yard, fire department spokesperson Alex Vucha said. Paramedics found Roberts had “succumbed to his injuries” and he was pronounced dead on scene, Vucha said.

The coroner’s office is working with the Woodstock Police Department, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and the McHenry County accident team, according to the release.

The organizer of a GoFundMe fundraiser set up to support Roberts’ family wrote that “Peter has touched the lives of so many of us and will always be remembered for the beautiful soul he was.”