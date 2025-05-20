Man killed in Woodstock crash Tuesday

A man was killed in a crash in Woodstock May 20, 2025. (Photo provided by Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)

A man was killed in a crash in Woodstock Tuesday morning.

The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District was called out to the 13600 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road in Woodstock at 7:51 a.m. Tuesday, Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesperson Alex Vucha said.

Crews found a “heavily damaged pickup truck off the roadway, wrapped around a tree in the yard of a residence” when they arrived, Vucha said.

Paramedics quickly found the man driving the pickup truck “had succumbed to his injuries”, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Vucha said.

The man was the only person in the truck; first responders did not identify any additional hazards and firefighters cleared the scene at 8:15 a.m., Vucha said.

The area was reopened about 1:30 p.m., Vucha said.

The Woodstock Police Department, with assistance from the McHenry County Regional Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT), is investigating the circumstances of the crash, Vucha said.

The name of the deceased has not been released.