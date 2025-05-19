Algonquin police say man fraudulently altered check from $96 to $4,995, made it out to himself

Algonquin police said a man fraudulently got ahold of a personal check made out to an extermination company, changed its amount from $96 to $4,995 and deposited into his bank account.

Kiahno Greer, 23, of Hanover Park, is charged with forgery by altering a document and theft, each a Class 3 felony, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County court. He is accused of committing this offense between Feb. 18 and Feb. 21, the complaint said.

Greer made an initial court appearance Friday and was released with conditions, including having no contact with the woman whose check he altered or going to her home, Judge Cynthia Lamb said.

Authorities said the woman had made the check out to Terminix. According to the complaint, after altering the payee and amount of the check, Greer deposited it into his checking account electronically and later tried to withdraw the money.

Conviction on Class 3 felony carries a prison term of probation to five years in prison. Greer, who is being represented by the public defender’s office, is due in court June 12.