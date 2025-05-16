Nelson’s Jewelry in Crystal Lake celebrates reopening Friday under new ownership after 63 years in business

Sam Gevisenheit, Nicole Treliving, Katie Caven and Justin Banaszynski showcase diamond engagement rings at Nelson's Jewelry in Crystal Lake in 2024, prior to the store's remodel. (Michelle Meyer)

Nelson’s Jewelry in Crystal Lake is celebrating its recent reopening following more than 60 years in the Nelson family with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Friday, May 16, following by an all-day celebration.

The Nelsons opened the store in 1962 and “faced with retirement and no buyer, the Nelsons feared the business would close permanently. That’s when Sam Gevisenheit and Katie Caven stepped in, purchasing the business two years ago with a vision: to preserve the quality, service, and local pride that made the store a household name," the new owners said in a news release.

“I couldn’t stand to see a legacy like this disappear,” Gevisenheit said in the release.

Several area chambers of commerce were to participate in Friday’s ribbon-cutting at the store, located at 1B Crystal Lake Plaza near Route 14 and Virginia Road. The event is open to the public.

The store has undergone a full remodel with “updated merchandising and renewed investment in the Crystal Lake community,” owner said.