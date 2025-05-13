Woodstock North captures Kishwaukee River Conference Boys Tennis Tournament championship

Woodstock North crowned five champions en route to winning the Kishwaukee River Conference Boys Tennis Tournament on Friday in Woodstock.

The Thunder outpaced last year’s KRC Tournament champion Woodstock, scoring 14 points. Woodstock (7) finished runner-up, Johnsburg (5) was third and Marengo (2) was fourth.

Johnnsburg’s Tyler Batt defeated Marengo’s Brandon Sackis 6-0, 6-0 to claim the top spot at No. 1 singles.

Woodstock’s Brett Neuhart and Stewart Reuter beat Johnsburg’s Carson Teschner and Miles Davis 6-0, 6-0 for the No. 1 doubles title.

Woodstock North’s Brody Case defeated Johnsburg’s Ryan O’Dell 6-1, 6-1 for the No. 2 singles title, while teammate Braden Olson beat Woodstock’s Luis Fuentes 6-0, 6-0 to win the No. 3 singles title.

The Thunder took three of four doubles matches in the victory.

Logan Barnes and Kyle Bohrnell beat Marengo’s Liam Fricke and Connor Salazar 6-0, 6-1 for the No. 2 doubles title; Salvatore Speciale and Charlie Martin beat teammates Franco Reyes and Chase Williams 6-1, 6-3 for the No. 3 doubles title; and Luke Bigler and Ethan Richardson defeated Woodstock’s Vic Perez and Jared Smart 6-0, 6-0 for the No. 4 doubles title.