Prairie Ridge softball wins share of FVC title: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Prairie Ridge 1, Burlington Central 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves won a share of the Fox Valley Conference championship for the first time since 2016. Kylie Carroll scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning off a wild pitch while PR starter Reese Mosolino struck out 11 batters and threw a complete game shutout for the Wolves (21-1, 15-1).

PR can win an outright FVC title Wednesday when it plays Crystal Lake Central.

Central starter Isabella Reed threw a complete game, striking out five batters and allowing one earned run off three hits for the Rockets (13-17, 9-7).

Crystal Lake Central 6, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, Oli Victorine struck out 14 batters to helps the Tigers keep pace in the FVC race. Victorine allowed one earned run on three hits while Ella Mueller brought home two runs for Central (19-5, 13-3).

Skylee Ferrante knocked in a run for the Golden Eagles (15-15, 6-10).

Huntley 13, Cary-Grove 3 (6 inn.): At Huntley, the Red Raiders scored 13 runs off 12 hits to pick up a commanding FVC win. Madison Rozanski drove home three runs for Huntley (20-12, 12-4) while Isabella Boskey and Lana Hobday each knocked in two. Gretchen Huber started and struck out four batters over three innings while Layla Olson struck out three over three innings.

Holly Streit brought home two runs for the Trojans (7-18, 4-12).

McHenry 7, Crystal Lake South 1: At McHenry, Natalie Bender struck out 10 batters and threw a complete game to lead the Warriors to a FVC win. Bender didn’t allow an earned run off five hits while Elly Ernst brought home two runs for McHenry (13-15, 8-8).

Riley Barda drove in a run for the Gators (1-22, 0-16).

Hampshire 15, Dundee-Crown 0 (4 inn.): At Hampshire, Bria Riebel knocked in four runs off four hits to lead the Whip-Purs to an offensive explosion. Melissa Johnson knocked in three more runs while starter Lily Sippel struck out seven batters over four scoreless innings for Hampshire (19-9, 10-6).

Alyssa Gale, Kerrigan Svec and Casi Attapit each had a hit for the Chargers (8-19, 2-14).

Harvard 10, Plano 5: At Harvard, Leona Eichholz struck out 11 batters to lead the Hornets to a win. Eichholz didn’t allow an earned run off four hits while Nayeli Sanchez knocked in three runs off three hits for Harvard (13-10).

Sandwich 11, Woodstock North 1 (6 inn.): At Sandwich, the Thunder lost their Kishwaukee River Conference game on the road. Aly Jordan knocked in a run for North (11-8, 8-4).

Baseball

McHenry 11, Jacobs 6: At Algonquin, the Warriors took advantage of three Golden Eagles’ errors and had time hitting to keep pace at the top of the FVC standings. Lanson Clements brought home three runs for McHenry (24-4-1, 13-3) while Connor McLean and Jeffry Schwab each knocked in two runs.

Jace Koth led Jacobs (13-15, 6-10) with two RBIs off two hits.

Hampshire 6, Burlington Central 2: At Hampshire, the Whips won their seventh straight game behind a complete game from Calen Scheider. The Hampshire starter struck out five batter and didn’t allow an earned run off four hits. Wilson Wemhoff doubled in two runs for the Whips (24-7, 9-7) while Nathan Kolder, Ari Fivelson and Scheider each brought home a run.

Rockets starter Tyler Kotwica threw three scoreless innings and struck out two batters while Connor Finn drove in a run for Central (14-13, 6-10).

Cary-Grove 8, Crystal Lake South 1: At Cary, the Trojans turned 12 hits into eight runs to pick up a FVC win. Oskar Freund, Ricky Barnes and Peyton Seaburg each brought home two runs while starter Kaden Norman threw 6⅓ innings, not allowing an earned run off five hits for CG (17-10, 10-6.

Nolan Dabrowski led the Gators (17-11, 8-8) with two hits.

Huntley 9, Dundee-Crown 2: At Huntley, the Red Raiders’ bats came alive to pick up a commanding win. Huntley starter AJ Putty threw five innings and allowed two runs off four hits and also drove home two runs. Alex Behles also brought home two runs for the Red Raiders (15-12, 9-7).

Hayden DeMarsh and Jared Russell each knocked in a run for the Chargers (10-18, 3-13).

Johnsburg 4, Marian Central 1: At Woodstock, Dom Vallone knocked in two runs and Peyton Mesce pitched a gem to help the Skyhawks win their nonconference game. Mesce struck out six batters and didn’t allow an earned run off four hits for Johnsburg (21-7).

Adam Wrzos led Marian (9-22) with two hits while Colin Kowalsky started and struck out five batters and allowed one earned run off eight hits.

Badger 9, Woodstock North 5: At Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, the Thunder dropped their nonconference matchup. Zaiden Vess brought home three runs for North (9-13).

Girls soccer

Harvard 5, Winnebago 0: At Winnebago, Julie Silva scored four goals to lead the Hornets to a nonconference win. Yasmin Paredes also scored for Harvard (15-5-2).

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 11, Maine South 10: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (15-1) held on to pick up a nonconference win.