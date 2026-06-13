Kishwaukee United Way’s Day of Caring sees impact of giving, volunteerism in DeKalb County

Andrew Miller (left) pulls weeds alongside Taylor Huff outside Adventure Works on Thursday, June 11, 2026, as part of Kishwaukee United Way's annual Day of Caring. (Megann Horstead)

They were weeding; they were whacking; and they were pulling.

About 45 volunteers took to sites across DeKalb County as part of Day of Caring, hosted by Kishwaukee United Way, on Thursday to give back to the community.

Of the eight planned volunteer sites, several employees of Old National Bank took to Adventure Works, a nonprofit that provides outdoor-focused mental health services for youth aged 3 to 18 years old, along Sycamore Road in DeKalb to help out with weed control.

Kishwaukee United Way’s annual Day of Caring is essentially a way to highlight both the spirit of volunteerism and giving in the DeKalb County community.

Kishwaukee United Way executive director Andy McFarlane said he was pleased by the event’s turnout.

“It was great to see this many people come out, a lot of nonprofits,” McFarlane said.

Adventure Works Executive Director Lynette Spencer said she is also grateful for Kishwaukee United Way’s financial support.

“The grant funding is specific for our adventure therapy programming,” Spencer said. “The nice thing about the Kishwaukee United Way grant is that they’re unrestricted and can be used toward operations, but we really put that money to good use providing access for the kids that need it most.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Employees of Old National Bank get their photo taken on Thursday, June 11, 2026, to kick off Kishwaukee United Way's Day of Caring. (Megann Horstead)

At Adventure Works, they specialize in supporting individuals and families with adventure therapy and experiential learning, according to its website.

Spencer said it goes a long way to better serving the facility’s clients.

“I think it really comes down to access and being able to keep our services available on a sliding scale,” Spencer said. “We’ve never turned anybody away for inability to pay, and this grant contributes to that success, and it contributes to the ability that we have programming for everybody.”

Adventure Works recieved $5,000 from Kishwaukee United Way.

Spencer said she likes how the spirit of generosity is alive in DeKalb County.

“It’s a pretty unique situation, I think, where the county’s nonprofits and volunteers from the community businesses that provide people time away from the office to volunteer,” she said. “To be able to coordinate that type of interaction and partnership between nonprofits and businesses and the funding community is a really unique experience. All the youth and families that come to Adventure Works really greatly benefit from that collaboration.”

McFarlane said he’s excited about serving DeKalb County.

He grew up in the Rockford area, but has been working in the nonprofit sector for about 32 years.

“It’s just amazing to see how the community comes together,” he said.

In total, Kishwaukee United Way authorized $100,000 in investments for Fiscal 2027 to support 16 area nonprofit organizations serving residents in DeKalb County.

Beneficiaries this year include:

- Adventure Works of DeKalb County

- CASA of DeKalb County

- Catholic Charities

- Children’s Learning Center

- Community Coordinated Child Care 4C

- Farmworker and Landscaper Advocacy Project

- Greater Family Health

- Habitat for Humanity of DeKalb County

- Hope Haven

- Opportunity House

- Prairie State Legal Services

- RAMP

- Safe Passage

- The Growing Place

- The Salvation Army

- Voluntary Action Center