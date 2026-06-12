Oswego cleans up after storms knock down trees, power lines

The storms that slammed through the region on Thursday caused damage throughout Oswego, including downed trees and utility lines. (Photo provided by Oswego Police Department)

Thursday’s storms caused damage throughout Oswego, including downed trees and utility lines.

Douglas Road was closed between Wolf and Woolley roads for a time on Thursday because of downed lines.

The Oswego Public Works Department has been removing debris from public roads and sidewalks. Parkway trees that have fallen should be reported to the village or through the MyCivic311 app.

Trees on private property are the responsibility of the resident/property owner.

Residents can call the department at 630-554-3242 or use the MyCivic311 app for branch collection requests.

Yorkville did not see significant damage from the storms.

“We were grateful to not have any significant storm damage that required our assistance,” Yorkville Deputy Police Chief Garrett Carlyle said. “The same with our roadways, no issues.”

Yorkville residents that need tree debris picked up should contact the Yorkville Public Works Department at 630- 553-4370 .

The Montgomery Public Works Department will provide residents with an emergency bulk brush collection beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Crews will make only one pass through each neighborhood in the village.