Huntley teacher commits to cancer research by shaving her head in honor of former student

Martin Elementary School special education teacher Jennifer Slad embraces her former student, Matthew Erickson, after her head was shaved at Marlowe Middle School in Huntley for a St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser. Slad shaves her head in honor of Matthew, who is a cancer survivor. (Sandy Bressner)

Sitting in a chair wearing a green haircutting cape in the middle of the Marlowe Middle School gym in Lake in the Hills, special education teacher Jennifer Slad braves a bald haircut for the third time to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Slad, who is a teacher at Huntley School District 158’s Martin Elementary School, was one of many teachers and students who participated in this year’s District 158 “Battle of the Bald” fundraising event for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation on Feb. 28. This year, Slad was able to help her school raise $1,500 and surpass the $1,000 goal.

St. Baldrick’s is a national nonprofit that funds childhood cancer research. It has raised over $356 million since its inception 25 years ago, according to the St. Baldrick’s website.

Her dedication comes from her former student of three years, 13-year-old Matthew Erickson, who was diagnosed with a rare brain tumor when he was born. After going through multiple surgeries and treatments, Matthew has remained stable. Now, it is a tradition for Matthew to help shave Slad’s head for the fundraiser.

“It’s miraculous that he’s even still around,” she said. “His family is just so thankful for the gifts of life for him all these years later.”

Slad taught Matthew for third through fifth grade and grew a special bond with him and his family during the COVID-19 pandemic. Matthew’s mom, Sue Erickson, said they all call her “teacher Slad” and her other children, her parents, her husband and his family all know Slad.

“There’s definitely a special bond between him and teacher Slad and even teacher Slad and the rest of our family,” Erickson said.

Erickson has been participating in St. Baldrick’s fundraisers since Matthew was diagnosed. Many of Matthew’s therapists and previous teachers all attend the annual school fundraiser, which she describes as “a big party.” Matthew has gotten his head shaved the last couple of years, too.

“For him, shaving teacher Slad’s head is the coolest thing ever. He gets a kick out of it,” she said.

Some of the funding Slad has raised has gone directly to grants benefiting the hospital and oncologist Matthew sees at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, Erickson said. Making it even more personal, some of the money has directly funded research specifically on Matthew’s cancer.

“Aside from her being an amazing teacher, she’s an amazing, amazing human with such a big heart,” Erickson said. “Everybody needs a teacher Slad in their life.”

Slad hopes the fundraisers not only bring attention to childhood cancer, but also to the special education students in the district.

“I really think a part of my job is bringing awareness and getting these kids out there in the community, getting community members to see the value that we have,” she said. “Just having some acceptance and some awareness that these people are pretty cool, too.”

Each year, Slad says, she gets a letter or two from students thanking her and saying she inspires them to shave their own head or go into special education as a career.

“We don’t get a lot of attention,” she said. “We don’t bring higher test scores, we don’t bring a lot of measurable things to the school, so when we get noticed and kids – their compassion grows and their heart grows – I love seeing that.”

District 158 also started a Special Olympics program last year with track and basketball teams. Slad is the assistant coach for track, and the team has already made it to state events.

“We’ve got an amazing track team this year. I get a little competitive with it,” she said.

As for future St. Baldrick’s fundraisers, Erickson said she plans on continuing the tradition of Matthew holding the hair clippers with Slad in the chair for quite some time.

“As long as she’ll let us,” Erickson said. “And maybe one of these days, I’ll have to join if she hits a big milestone, we’ll see.”