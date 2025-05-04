2nd man pleads guilty in beating, robbing of teen in Wonder Lake, gets 13-year prison term

A second man has pleaded guilty in the beating and armed robbery of a teenager who thought he was going to a Wonder Lake location to buy $500 of marijuana.

Christopher Williams, 22, of Round Lake, pleaded guilty Thursday to an amended Class X felony charge of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, according to a sentencing order filed in McHenry County court.

In December, Azmi Ibrahim III, 21, of Waukegan, also pleaded guilty to the same offense and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, records show.

Had the men been convicted of armed robbery with a firearm, they would have been subject to enhanced sentencing. This could have meant an additional 15 to 25 years in prison.

At 5 p.m. July 23, 2023, police and prosecutors said Ibrahim drove Williams and a third person, who was not named in court records because he was a juvenile, to an arranged location to meet a 17-year-old boy. The boy thought he was meeting the trio to buy $500 of marijuana, prosecutors said.

However, after the 17-year-old got into the back seat of Ibrahim’s vehicle, “multiple firearms were pulled,” and Ibrahim, who was seated in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun at the teen, according to prosecutors’ petition.

Williams, who was sitting in the back seat with the 17-year-old, was accused of striking the teen, who “turned over the $500 and escaped the vehicle,” according to the petition.

Both men are required to serve half their prison terms followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release, according to judgment orders in their files. Williams received credit for 738 days in the county jail. Ibrahim received credit for 650 in the jail. He is currently housed in the Sheridan Correctional Institute in Sheridan, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. In exchange for their guilty pleas, additional charges were dismissed, records show.