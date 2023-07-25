2 men accused of being armed with a firearm while stealing $500 from a minor in McHenry County

Two men accused of possessing a firearm while stealing $500 from a juvenile were arrested Sunday by McHenry County Sheriff’s deputies, according to criminal complaints filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Azmi Ibrahim III, 19, of the 300 block of Cory Avenue in Waukegan, and Christopher Williams, 20, of the 1900 block in Round Lake Beach, each were charged with armed robbery with a firearm, Class X felonies, as well as mob action, according to the complaints.

If convicted on the most serious Class X charge, they each face between six and 30 years in prison.

They allegedly were armed with a firearm when they stole $500 from a person who was 17 years old, according to the complaints.

Azmi Ibrahim (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

They also each are accused of “the knowing or reckless use of force or violence of the assembly of two or more persons or more persons” and committing the offense of armed robbery against the 17-year-old, according to the complaints.

Christopher Williams (Photo Provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

A McHenry County Sheriff’s Office spokesman declined to say Monday if the two men knew the alleged victim or in what town the incident occurred.

Each man is being held in the McHenry County jail on $150,000. To be released each must post $15,000, 10% of the bond amount.

Should either man bond out they are ordered not to have contact with each other or the alleged victim. They also must surrender all firearms, according to their bond orders.

Ibrahim and Williams, being represented by the McHenry County Public Defender’s office, are due in court Wednesday for bond hearings.