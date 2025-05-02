Gretchen Huber’s five-inning perfect game lifts Huntley: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Huntley 11, Jacobs 0: At Huntley, Gretchen Huber pitched a five-inning perfect game with 10 strikeouts as the Red Raiders won the Fox Valley Conference game. Sadie Svendsen and Lyla Ginczycki each had two hits for Huntley (14-8, 9-2), which won its sixth game in a row. Ginczycki and Ajai Bonner doubled. Lana Hobday had a single, stolen base and two RBIs.

Jacobs fell to 12-12 and 4-8 in the FVC.

Prairie Ridge 6, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, Emma Dallas, Kylie Carroll and Reese Vrba all homered for the Wolves (16-1-1, 11-1) in their FVC game. Dallas, Carroll and Adysen Kiddy each had two hits. Dallas also doubled, and Reese Mosolino went the distance in the circle.

Prairie Ridge 7, Hampshire 6 (8 inn.): At Hampshire, the Wolves hung on in the FVC game, which was suspended April 10 in the top of the eighth inning. Kiddy (double, two RBIs) and Kylie Rosene (two doubles) each went 3 for 4 for Prairie Ridge, which broke a 7-all tie in the seventh. Bella Moore was 2 for 4 for a homer and three RBIs for the Wolves.

Hampshire’s Bria Riebel went 3 for 4, and Melissa Johnson was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Whip-Purs (14-8, 5-6).

Burlington Central 14, Crystal Lake South 2: At Burlington, the Rockets won the FVC contest in five innings. Central (12-12, 9-3) received two hits apiece from Allie Botkin (two RBIs), Addison Beltran (triple, three RBIs) and Antonina Garcia (double).

Riley Barda had the only two hits for South (1-15, 0-11). She also had an RBI and a stolen base.

McHenry 7, Cary-Grove 2: At McHenry, Danica McCarthy was 3 for 4 with two runs scored for the Warriors (10-13, 6-6) in FVC action. Kendal Rogers (two RBIs) and Elyse Fullington were both 2 for 3, and Elly Ernst had three RBIs. Natalie Bender struck out eight in a complete-game effort.

Megan Koski went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for C-G (6-12, 3-8). Addison DeSomer and Aubrey Lonergan (2 for 3) also doubled for the Trojans.

Crystal Lake Central 8, Dundee-Crown 2: At Crystal Lake, Oli Victorine homered, doubled, drove in five runs and earned the win in the FVC game. Ella Arana (double) and Olivia Shaw also had two hits each for Central (14-5, 9-3). Victorine struck out 12 in going the distance in the circle.

Faith Dierwecher (triple) and Alyssa Gale (double) had extra-base hits for D-C (7-14, 2-10).

Sandwich 4, Johnsburg 2: At Sandwich, the Skyhawks (8-13, 4-6) lost in KRC action, despite Kayla Riener’s 3-for-4 effort. Sarah Nethaway’s triple accounted for Johnsburg’s only other hit. Nethaway drove in both of her team’s runs.

Marengo 11, Woodstock 1: At Woodstock, the Indians won the KRC game in five innings, as Kylee Jensen, Ellie White and Gianna Iovinelli all homered. Jensen and Jozsa Christiansen doubled. Jensen, Christiansen, Gabby Gieseke (two stolen bases), Gabby Christopher and Iovinelli each had two hits. White drove in three runs for Marengo (17-7, 7-2).

Woodstock (3-16, 0-10) received two hits from Kenzie Bowles.

Baseball

Jacobs 15, Huntley 10: At Huntley, the Golden Eagles won the FVC game that was suspended April 22 because of darkness. Aaden Colon led Jacobs’ attack, going 3 for 5 with three RBIs. Gavin Grummer, Andrew Robertson (double, four RBIs), Jacee Koth (two RBIs) and George Donze each had two hits for Jacobs (8-12, 3-8). Andrew Deegan had a single and two RBIs.

Huntley (11-9, 5-6) was led offensively by Dylan Visvadra (3 for 5, double, two RBIs). Ryan Dabe and Jack Ezell each had two hits. A.J. Putty and Alex Behles each had a single and two RBIs.

Girls soccer

Harvard 3, Woodstock North 0: At Woodstock, Julie Silva scored all three goals as the fifth-seeded Hornets upset the No. 4 seed in the first round of the Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament. Silva scored two first-half goals with the second one assisted by Giada Reising. Silva completed her hat trick in the second half from the penalty kick spot. Jarithsie Mercado made six saves in earning the shutout.

Johnsburg 10, Plano 1: At Johnsburg, Liz Smith had four goals and two assists as the Skyhawks rolled in the KRC match. Lauren McQuiston also had a hat trick, Charlie Eastland added two goals, and Devynn Michel also scored for Johnsburg (8-3, 5-2). Kayla Hiller contributed two assists. McQuiston, Eastland, Jacqueln Douglas, Brooke Butler, Elaina Moss and Natalie Oeffling also had assists.

Prairie Ridge 1, Dundee-Crown 0: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves scored in the first half of the FVC match.

Keeper Kiara Arguello had four 4 saves for D-C (5-7-1).

Crystal Lake Central 6, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Ella Bechler scored twice to lead the Tigers in FVC action. Jordin Gaunaurd, Addison Schaffer, Avery Watson and Lizzie Gray also scored.

Huntley 8, Crystal Lake South 0: At Huntley, Maddie Cummings scored twice as the Red Raiders remained undefeated in FVC play. Maddie Rumachik, Jaci Laramie, Sofia Bruns, Peyton Ruffner, Itzel Martinez and Bella Fusco also scored. Rumachik added two assists. Brooke Maxedon, Fusco, Kate Sandora, Brooke Grabs and Bruns also had assists. Keeper Ashlyn Grabs did not have to make a save for Huntley (12-0-3, 6-0).

Cary-Grove 6, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, Malaina Kurth had two goals and an assist for the Trojans in the FVC match. Avery Brown, Sam Skerl, Avery Hoffman and Kamryn Blumer also scored for C-G. Morgan Csajaghy, Brynn Harasimowicz, Julia Valaitis and Maddie Dieschbourg contributed assists.