McHenry City Council says goodbye to Aldermen Santi, McClatchey

McHenry Third Ward Alderman Frank McClatchey, left, receives a plaque from Mayor Wayne Jett on Monday, April 21, 2025. Jett notes McClatchey was first elected in 1983, the year Jett was born, prompting laughter.

At McHenry’s City Council meeting last week, Alderman Frank McClatchey voted no on the last motion of the night.

That symbolic vote was on the motion to adjourn the last official meeting where he’d be in the dais representing McHenry’s 3rd Ward.

Earlier in the night, both he and Alderman Victor “Vic” Santi were awarded plaques by Mayor Wayne Jett. It also was Santi’s last meeting representing Ward 1, a role he’s held for 20 years.

McHenry First Ward Alderman Victor "Vic" Santi, left, receives a plaque from Mayor Wayne Jett on Monday, April 21, 2025, noting Santi's 20 years on the McHenry Council. He chose not to run for another term.

McClatchey has served 16 years on the McHenry Council, but not consecutively. He was first elected in 1983 and served two terms. Then, he ran for City Clerk in 1991 but did not win. He was reelected in 1997, got off the council in 2001, and then was reelected in 2021 for a four year term. He was defeated on April 1 by Stephen Doherty.

“I will never say never” on whether he’d consider another run in the future, McClatchey said. “You don’t know what is going to come around the corner.

He was pleased with what he’s been able to accomplish in the last four years, McClatchey said, including his votes against a new gravel pit in McHenry, against “six-story buildings” in downtown, and for finishing up the most recent section of the McHenry Riverwalk.

That project also kept Santi on the board for 20 years.

“I wanted to get the riverwalk completed and we got it done” because of McHenry residents, city staff and the elected officials, Santi said.

He thanked the other elected officials on Monday, as well as city staff. “You were able to guide me on many issues and you educated me through the process and the procedures. You made me understand,” Santi told staff.

He also thanked voters for sending him back to the Council. “You put me here for 20 years and I appreciate all of the comments and the issues that you have brought up. I am just proud to be a public servant.”

Santi decided not to seek reelection this year. Bobbi Baehne beat Mark Seaquist in the April 1 election to win the seat. The new council is set for swearing in at the May 5 meeting.