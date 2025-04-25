Hampshire finishes strong in win over Crystal Lake Central

CRYSTAL LAKE – Hampshire allowed five runs during the first two innings of its Fox Valley Conference game against Crystal Lake Central on Thursday.

But as the saying goes, “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

The Whip-Purs (13-4-1 overall, 4-2-1) took that mentality to heart, rallying from a three-run, second-inning deficit, to pick up an extremely important 11-7 conference win.

Trailing 5-2 entering the Top of the fourth, the Whips kicked off their comeback with a two-out, two-RBI bloop double to left field by second baseman Addison Edlen to make it 5-4.

But their half of the fifth was more impressive, and came with an exclamation mark.

Hampshire batted around, sending 11 hitters to the plate, scoring five more times.

Melissa Johnson (2 for 4, walk), Mia Robinson and Mariah Becerra (2 for 4, three runs) each had singles before the Tigers recorded an out.

Then, No. 9 hitter Alexa Schuring belted a bases-loaded double, scoring a pair. She was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

“I’m used to batting higher up in the order,” Schuring said. “But I’ve had a few struggles early in the year, so I’m trying to work my way back up.

“I’m hopeful games like this are the start of that. But regardless of where I bat, helping my team is what matters most.”

Her hit gave the Whips the lead for good.

Later in the inning, Hampshire starting pitcher Julie Akins (1 for 3, walk, 2 RBIs) helped her own cause with a grounder that drove in a run.

Then, shortstop Bria Riebel (3 for 5, 2 RBIs) notched an RBI single.

She also blasted a no-doubt solo homer to left-center in the top of the seventh, but it was her stellar defense that overshadowed her bat.

In the fourth, Riebel made a no-look, fully-extended over the shoulder diving grab in left-center that left even some Crystal Lake Central fans gasping in disbelief, robbing Tigers leadoff hitter Ella Arana (2 for 4, RBI) of a hit.

“It’s so important to focus on working on our defense as much as we focus on our hitting,” Riebel said. “Making big plays in the field fires everyone up in our dugout and steals momentum away from the other team.”

Riebel accounted for six outs defensively, including all three outs in the bottom of the seventh.

First, she snagged a rocket off the bat of Tigers starting pitcher Lily Perocho (5 IP, 2 BB, 8 Ks), then whipped the ball to first for a double play.

Moments later, Crystal Lake Central second baseman Adi Waliullah smoked a double into the gap in left-center, which looked like it would score teammate Liv Shaw (1 for 2, solo HR, two walks).

But Riebel took a relay toss, turned and unleashed a lazer, cutting down Shaw at home to end the game.

She then pumped her fist, shouted with joy and hugged Akins, who was standing nearby.

Akins tossed a complete game, and though she allowed seven runs and 10 hits, she limited the Tigers to just two runs and five hits over her final five innings.

“I definitely tried to change my locations a lot,” Akins said. “It was key to keep them off balance, especially against a team that’s been hitting so well this year.”

The Tigers (12-4, 7-2) entered Thursday averaging 8.75 runs per FVC contest, while the Whips had averaged 10.8 in their previous six FVC games.

“We didn’t have our best showing (in a 7-6 loss) against Burlington Central (Wednesday),” Hampshire coach Jeremy Bauer said. “So for us to rally like we did today against a strong opponent is encouraging.”

All nine Whips starters reached base safely at least once.

The Tigers, meanwhile, remain in the thick of the conference race, after FVC leader Prairie Ridge suffered its first FVC loss this season, 4-2, at the hands of McHenry.

Makayla Malone (2 for 4) pitched a pair of innings in relief, but Crystal Lake Central uncharacteristically committed five errors, which led to three unearned runs.

“We have to clean that up,” Tigers coach Brian Strombom said. “We can’t give teams extra outs and chances, or put our pitchers in those situations.

“We should’ve been out of several innings sooner. But it’s something we will continue to work on because it’s not like us. We’ll keep working hard and hopefully we get back on track looking more like the team we’ve been to start the season than the one we’ve been this week. Now we need to respond.”

