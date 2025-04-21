McHenry County Marine Corps League donates to McHenry High band program

Members of the McHenry County Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1009 delivered a $500 check to the McHenry Community High School band program on April 3, 2025, in recognition of an ensemble from the band performing at last year’s McHenry County Marine Corps Ball. (Photo provided by McHenry County High School District 156)

A group of seven Marine Corps veterans and active members recently visited McHenry Community High School Upper Campus to present a $500 donation in honor of a student’s performance in November at the 2024 McHenry County Marine Corps Ball. The group also invited the band to perform at the McHenry County Marine Corps League #1009’S 2025 Marine Corps Ball this November in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps.

Band director Ryan Cabildo said that performances for the community are a way to give back and provide students with opportunities to perform in professional settings. In addition to furnishing music at school events, the band has taken its show on the road for free performances at other schools and businesses.

For the November Marine Corps Ball, an ensemble of nine students played a lineup of American Folk music; patriotic songs, such as “America, The Beautiful”; and some holiday music.

“It was an absolute honor on our part to have this school and you students represent this band at our event,” Rick Prescott, commandant of the McHenry County Marine Corps League, told band students, according to a news release. “That was an awesome, awesome thing.”

Prescott’s two children graduated from McHenry High, and he said inviting the band to perform for the Marine Corps Ball is a great way to highlight the league’s efforts to work within the community. The league’s main focus is helping veterans adjust to civilian life, but the 141-member group is also heavily involved in the annual Toys for Tots donation program for children in need, works with scouting organizations, runs a scholarship program and provides military color guard, among many other activities.