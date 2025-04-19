Letter: My first Trump protest

It was a cool spring morning as I made my way to my first Trump protest in Algonquin. I had no idea how many would turn out. In turning onto Randall Road, I was dumbfounded at the huge number of protestors lining the road.

Your story mentioned 1,200 excited people waving their signs and chanting. The signs displayed images and slogans of anger, fear and confusion about all the changes in Washington. The huge turnout of protestors suggests that many do not share the president’s vision of America.

Instead of working on inflation and Ukraine, the president appointed billionaire friends who would cut every agency to the bone to save money. Social Security, Medicare, health care and education were axed. Musk went further branding Social Security a Ponzi scheme. Many heavily depend on their check. Fifty percent of seniors receive at least half of their income from Social Security benefits.

The crowd had all ages – even one mother pulling her child in a wagon. Many of the cars passing were honking and giving us a thumbs up. Some drivers looked glum perhaps in shock at the size of the crowd and wondering if they took the election seriously enough.

There have been other dark moments that drove this protest. Releasing the convicted Capitol Hill rioters was a disgrace and sending 200 immigrants to El Salvador without a trial was wrong.

Our task now is to pressure the administration into creating a program with our vision of America.

Randy Parmec

Algonquin