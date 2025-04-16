McHenry County property transfers: March 17-23

Agha Rehmat Ali to Jordan Bickelhaupt and Alexandra Brady, 905 Red Coach Lane, $350,000

Andrew Craig Mitchell to Kathleen M. Conroy, 100 S. Main Street 10, $160,000

Matthew G. Marquis to Krzysztof Chalupka and Lu Sun, 308 Ridge Road, $1,150,000

David R. Cooke to Robert C. and Alyssa B. Murdock, 7215 Horseshoe Court, $550,000

Jonathan Lee to Howard Yip and Miofen Mei, 222 Coyote Trail, $435,000

Erminia Jimenez to John Arvanitis, 341 Copper Canyon Trail, $343,000

Fares Sweis to Daniel Mejia Estrada and Deisy Garcia, 657 Providence Lane, $502,500

Stephanie Juveland to Tetiana and Olseksander Krasovska, 598 Plum Court, $299,500

Greenspring Capital Management to Shane Crowley and Natalie Morrissey, 75 S. Williams Street, $270,000

McGlinn Trust to Alexandra and John Douros, 720 Saint Andrews Lane 39, $185,000

HPA Borrower 2019-2 LLC to Paul Sliwka and April Flood, 6717 New Hampshire Trail, $415,000

Antonina Zero to Brett M. and Jessica N. Down, 5711 Wild Ash Lane, $425,000

Home State Bank NA Trustee to Pete and Lynn Marie Hiergeist, 6110 Hazelwood Drive, $97,500

Yola Czakowski to Brainna Mietus, 501 Coventry Lane 5, $225,000

Judicial Sales Corp to Christopher Simale, 200 Crystal Ridge Drive, $276,500

Edith Ann Barrett to Steven Brand, 617 Sharon Drive, $330,000

Willard Hurley to Abtin Spantman, 207 Lincoln Ave., $350,000

Michael Johnson to Patrick S. and Kirsten M. Wall, 422 Lincoln Ave., $188,000

Stauss Family Farm LTD to Kerry Kaminski and Robert Fletcher, 17018 Streit Road, $475,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Dhvanish Rajnikant and Nehal Dhvanish Mehta, 12455 Skeels Street, $510,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Oleksandr and Olena Dmytriiev, 9923 Jonamac Ave., $549,000

Ellyn J. Licitra to William Black and Jordan Alexander, 11586 Centennial Drive, $337,500

Kenneth J. Fanella to Andrii and Olha Pylypchuk, 10193 Jonamac Ave., $526,000

John A. Heimlich, Jr. to Jared Grantham and Victoria Walschot, 1939 Federal Court, $438,000

Anthony Michael Luna to Anthony Hrycenko, 15 Deer Path, $290,000

Crosstown Builders Inc. to Mason Sargent and Emily McHugh, 2461 Wexford Lane, $420,000

Nazish Khan to Ryan N. Markey and Leslie Winslow Neger, 8416 Redtail Drive, $585,000

Pittman Feagans Trust to Navor Medina Martinez, 1010 Echo Trail, $62,000

Brian Miller to Adam Thimios, 5301 Maplehill Drive, $213,000

Home State Bank NA Trustee to Kathryn R. and Christopher Hollister, 4719 Crystal Lake Road, $426,000

Abell Trust to Thomas Burrell, 905 Hayden Drive, $300,000

Andrew Vantreeck to Kimberly Ann Baldwin, 3004 Victoria Ave., $179,000

Conscious Construction LLC to Victor Arce, 335 W. Riverside Drive, $185,000

Bonnie Wilfong to Kayla Toussaint, 4706 Howard Street, $235,000

Anthony R. McKee to Nayely Lopez, 3212 Sunrise View Street, $300,000

Kyle Estephen Olson to Janis Olson, 5406 Kenosha Street, $275,000

Phillis Lee Barsella to Shqipe Kashtanjeva and Fisnik Kastrati, 9020 Shady Lane, $248,000

AR Inspirations Inc. to Thomas L. Cooper, 7219 Delaware Road, $155,000

Aaron D. Bottner to Carl Giranio, 4802 E. Wonder Lake Road, $167,000