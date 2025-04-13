Huntley acquires land near Kreutzer Road. Could it be for a future Metra station?

The village of Huntley is acquiring land near Kreutzer Road and the railroad tracks.

The village is taking possession of about 12.2 acres of vacant property for “future municipal purposes,” according to Huntley records. Huntley officials said that, at this time, there isn’t a specific intended use for the property, which is on both sides of Kreutzer Road.

The village negotiated to receive the land for no cost in exchange for relieving the property owner of having to bury nine overhead utility poles on the south side of Kreutzer Road east of Smith Drive and five poles at the northeast corner of the Route 47 and Kreutzer Road intersection, according to village records.

Although the village said a use for the land hasn’t been determined, Kreutzer Road was identified as a potential spot for a train station in a transit-oriented development study the village conducted in 2009. In the years since, because of the growth patterns in town, Kreutzer Road has become a preferred site for a potential station, according to a draft of the village’s comprehensive plan.

Huntley has been announced as a stop on the planned Chicago-to-Rockford rail line, but a final location has not been identified for a local depot. When the topic came up before the Village Board last fall, members had concerns about the station, including financials and parking.

Separately, Huntley also was able to acquire 4.5 acres near Kreutzer Road for the impending widening project on the road. That property also was donated.

The Kreutzer Road widening is the largest public works project in village history, and work is expected to start later this year. Huntley officials have said a potential train station is not a factor in the Kreutzer Road project.

Both items were approved Thursday evening by the Village Board without discussion.