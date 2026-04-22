Downers Grove Park District to celebrate Winnie the Pooh throughout the summer

Children partake in Tigger’s Forest Breakfast April 11 sponsored by the Downers Grove Park District. The district will hold Winnie the Pooh-related events throughout the summer and fall. (Courtesy Downers Grove Park District)

The Downers Grove Park District is bringing the magic of the Hundred Acre Wood to the community in 2026 with a yearlong “Winnie the Pooh in Downers Grove” experience designed for families, children and fans of all ages.

Residents and visitors are invited to step into the world of Winnie the Pooh and his friends through immersive outdoor adventures, themed programs and interactive activities across the park district.

At the heart of the experience, the Lyman Woods Forest Preserve and Nature Center will feature storybook-inspired character homes along its trails, allowing guests to explore and discover beloved locations from the Hundred Acre Wood in a natural setting. Lyman Woods is located at 901 31st St.

In addition to Lyman Woods, life-sized character cutouts will be placed throughout neighborhood parks, creating a communitywide scavenger hunt. Participants can visit multiple locations, collect clues and complete an acrostic puzzle for a special prize and entry into a drawing. The acrostic puzzle sheet with locations is available at dgparks.org.

The park district will also offer a variety of seasonal, themed programs throughout the year. These experiences encourage families to play, learn and connect through nature-based and imaginative activities inspired by Pooh, Piglet, Tigger and their friends.

The celebration will culminate in a special event in October 2026 honoring the 100th anniversary of A.A. Milne’s first Winnie-the-Pooh book, bringing the community together for a memorable milestone celebration.

For more information, program details and participation opportunities, visit dgparks.org or stop by Lyman Woods Nature Center.

Other upcoming Winnie the Pooh themed programs are:

Rabbit’s Spring Greens Garden Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 25, Lyman Woods, 901 31st St. Fee: $20/Ages: 2+

Rabbit’s ready to open the garden gate and give you a special tour of his garden and the produce inside. Participants will explore the garden, help Rabbit gather some spring greens and other treats from the ground and make a salad smorgasbord. After unch, participants will enjoy some hot teas and sweet cakes. Advance registration is required.

Piglet’s Surrounded By Water, 10 a.m. to noon Lyman Woods, 901 31st St. Fee: $15/Ages: 3+

Spring rains are falling, and Piglet has gotten stuck in a flood. Help build some tiny homemade boats and rafts that we can float out to Piglet so he can be pulled in. Bring waterproof shoes (or borrow a pair of our waders) and your watercraft engineering skills.

We’ll explore some of our streams and waterways on our way to the pond to rescue Piglet and learn about wetland habitats along the way. This is a drop-off, youth-only program. Advance registration is required.

Tigger’s Amazing Race, 2 to 4 p.m. June 14, Lyman Woods, 901 31st St. Fee: $15/Ages: 4-12

Come bounce just like Tigger in this exciting pogo stick race. Learn how to leap through obstacles, hop over barriers and jump through Lyman Woods just like Tigger. In between races, participants will cool down with a treat and learn a little about tigers and other giant cats around the world, as well as other creatures that spring and bound just like Tigger. This is a youth-only, drop-off program. Advance registration is required.

Kanga & Roo’s Marsupial Mishap, 10 a.m. to noon, June 28, Lyman Woods, 901 31st St., Fee: $15/Ages: 4-12

Rabbit is playing a silly trick on Kanga the kangaroo and has hidden her son Roo somewhere in the woods. Let’s explore the trails and play areas around Lyman Woods as we learn some fun facts about different marsupials across the world and help reunite Roo and Kanga. This is a youth-only, drop-off program. Advance registration is required.

Owl’s New House & Storytime, 3 to 4 p.m., July 19, Lyman Woods, 901 31st St. Fee: $5/Ages: All

Owl’s house has been damaged by a terrible storm. Help collect some new sticks and other materials to build him a new house nest while collecting bits and scraps of his favorite stories scattered throughout the Hundred Acre Wood. At the end, participants will circle up for a few fun stories about birds and owls. Advance registration is required.

Heffalump Traps & Woozle Hunt, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 2, Lyman Woods, 901 31st St. Fee: $18/Ages: 5-12

Help Piglet and his friends in the Hundred Acre Wood set up some traps at Lyman Woods to catch the dread Heffalump.. Afterward, participants will go on a woozle hunt before they steal our bees’ honey. This is a drop-off, youth only program. Advance registration is required.

Winnie the Pooh’s Picnic & Poohsticks Game, 10 a.m.-noon, Aug. 22, Lyman Woods, 901 31st St. Fee: $20/Ages: All

You’re invited to a picnic celebrating Winnie the Pooh. Enjoy Christopher Robin’s “hunny”-flavored treats, tea sandwiches and fresh fruits and veggies before reading all about the animals who live in the Hundred Acre Wood. Participants will spend the rest of the afternoon outside gathering sticks for Poohsticks, as well as playing some of Pooh and Piglet’s other favorite games. Advance registration is required.

Piglet’s Acorn Party at Fishel Park 3 to 4 .m., Aug. 30, Fishel Park, 1036 Grove St. Residents: $5/Non-residents: $7/Ages: 2-5

Piglet needs your help. Scavenge all around Fishel Park to search for Piglet’s favorite food, “hayacorns.” Be careful to avoid any Heffalumps on your foraging journey. Look out for other types of cool forest nuts and seeds along the way. Advance registration is required.

Advance registration is required at dgparks.org