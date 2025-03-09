Huntley preps for Kreutzer Road construction – village’s largest public improvement project ever

Construction is scheduled to start on Huntley’s Kreutzer Road widening and realignment project later this year.

The roadwork will involve widening Kreutzer Road to three lanes, one lane in each direction and a center left-turn lane, and realigning the road at the at-grade crossing with the Union Pacific Railroad, said Tim Farrell, Huntley’s public works director.

Discussions about widening and realigning Kreutzer Road between Haligus Road and Route 47 have been ongoing for several years, but Huntley has long been targeting fiscal 2025 for the project.

Farrell said the project is currently in the final design and right-of-way acquisition phase. Officials expect the bid will be awarded this summer and construction will start this fall. The work is expected to be complete at the end of 2026, Farrell said.

Farrell said a road closure will be required; officials expect the closure will start in the spring or summer of 2026 and last two to three months. The closure will be east of Smith Drive and west of Haligus Road. Smith Drive will have full access to and from Kreutzer to the west, and Haligus will have full access to the east.

The planned Kreutzer Road detour uses Route 47 as well as Algonquin, Haligus and Huntley-Dundee roads, and it was coordinated with police and fire service providers and Huntley School District 158 for bus routing, Farrell said.

Huntley completed a transit-oriented development study in 2009 that looked at two potential sites for a train station, one of which was on Kreutzer Road. The study didn’t make any recommendations, but a draft of the village’s comprehensive plan indicates that officials are more in favor of the Kreutzer spot given the growth patterns since the study came out.

That could take on new relevance now that Huntley has been chosen as a stop on the new Chicago-to-Rockford commuter rail line. Plans are not finalized for the station, and Farrell said a potential station is not a factor in the Kreutzer project.

The project carries an estimated $14.6 million price tag, according to a slide deck presentation officials gave at last week’s State of Huntley address. From a financial standpoint, it’s the largest public improvement project Huntley has ever taken on, but the village also has secured more than $10.5 million in grants for the project.