The Coffee Barn hosts Cars and Coffee event May 2 in Mendota

The Coffee Barn opened in May 2025 in Mendota at 701 Illinois Ave. (Tom Collins)

Cars, coffee and community. It can all be found at The Coffee Barn on May 2.

The Mendota City Council approved The Coffee Barn to close down the 700 block of Illinois Avenue from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2, for its “Cars and Coffee” event outside the store.

The car show will feature plenty of family-friendly activities to attract residents to the one-year anniversary celebration of The Coffee Barn’s opening.

“In addition to the car show, we’re going to have a bouncy house, some face painting, free hot dogs, popcorn and drip coffee on the house,” The Coffee Barn barista Jayla Morris said. “Then the shop will be open inside for any lattes, lemonades, anything like that.”

For more information, call 815-539-8023.