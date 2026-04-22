Illinois Extension to hold summertime salads program April 28 in Seneca

The University of Illinois Extension will partner with La Salle County Home and Community Education to hold a Summertime Salads Made Simple program from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, at Seneca Lutheran Church, 300 E. Union St., Seneca.

Attendees can view a salad combination demonstration inspired by Mediterranean-style eating. Participants will also receive tips and take-home recipes. Salad samples will be served.

University of Illinois Extension health and community wellness education, Susan Glassman, will lead the program. Registration is required. To register, visit go.illinois.edu/summersalads or call 815-433-0707.

Early accommodation requests for access needs are encouraged. To make a request, email susang@illinois.edu or call 815-433-0707.