Oregon Police: Man suffers serious injuries in train vs. vehicle crash early Wednesday

On April 22 at approximately 1:10 a.m., the Oregon Police Department responded to a report of a crash involving a single vehicle and a train in the 1,100 block of Bennett Drive. (Earleen Hinton)

A man suffered serious injuries due to a train-versus-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning, according to an Oregon Police Department news release.

The Oregon Police Department responded at 1:10 a.m. to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a train in the 1100 block of Bennett Drive.

“Upon arrival, officers located a white GMC vehicle and provided immediate assistance to the sole occupant,” according to the release.

The Oregon Fire Protection District arrived on scene and took one man with serious injuries to OSF Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon. The man’s name was not released.

Bennett Drive does not cross train tracks. The street dead ends just north of the train tracks.

The incident remains under investigation.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Fire Protection District and the Mt. Morris Police Department assisted with the incident.