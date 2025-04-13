Cary-Grove chamber celebrates businesses at annual awards dinner

Cary Mayor Mark Kownick, left, and village employees accept this year’s Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Award of Excellence at the Chamber's annual dinner April 11, 2025. (Michelle Meyer)

The Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce honored members and businesses at its annual dinner Friday night.

The dinner, with the theme “Country Bash,” was at Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills.

Attendees at the sold-out Country Bash were able to play musical bingo, bid in silent auctions, sample whiskey and listen to music by Cary-based Moving N Grooving DJs.

Newly reelected Mayor Mark Kownick accepted this year’s Award of Excellent on behalf of the village of Cary. Kownick was able to ward off challenger local business owner Randy Scott in the election earlier this month to serve his fourth term.

True Value, now known as TV Paints LLC, took home the Chamber Partner of the Year award. The international hardware chain retailer has a manufacturing factory at 203 Jandus Road, Cary.

The full list of this year’s award winners are:

True Value Manufacturing Company: Chamber Partner of the Year

Village of Cary: Award of Excellence

750 Cucina Rustica: Chamber Member of the Year

Closets by Design: Chamber New Member of the Year

Big Lou’s Move Crew: Chamber Events Sponsor of the Year

Klara Le Monier of Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation: Chamber Emerging Leader Award

Jim Gleason of JP Gleason Associates: Chamber Ambassador of the Year

Russ Gruber of Farmers Insurance-Russ Gruber Agency: Chamber Board Member of the Year