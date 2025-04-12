CL Central tops Cary-Grove, Prairie Ridge bests CL South in baseball: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Crystal Lake Central 3, Cary-Grove 1: At Cary, Rhett Ozment went 1 for 3 with two RBIs as the Tigers picked up a Fox Valley Conference victory. Carter Kelley went 2 for 3 with two run scored a Nolan Hollander was 1 for 2 with an RBI.

John Gariepy struck out seven in five innings of work for Central.

Prairie Ridge 6, Crystal Lake South 4: At Crystal Lake, Karson Stiefer went 1 for 2 with a triple and an RBI as the visiting Wolves picked up an FVC win. Brennan Coyle scored two runs and Conner Pollasky, Maddon McKim and Connor Innis each drove in a run. Owen Satterlee struck out five in 6⅓ innings for Prairie Ridge.

Yandel Ramirez (2 for 3) and Carson Trivellini drove in a run each for South.

Hampshire 9, Jacobs 7: At Hampshire, Ari Fivelson went 2 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored to lead the Whip-Purs to the FVC win. Anthony Karbowski drove in three runs, and Wilson Wemhoff had two RBIs and two runs scored. Joey Rodriguez struck out three in 2⅓ innings of relief.

Andrew Deegan had a homer and three RBIs for Jacobs. Gavin Grummer had two hits and two RBIs and Andrew Robertson and Aaden Colon (two runs, RBI) each picked up two hits.

Dundee-Crown 8, Burlington Central 5: At Carpentersville, Hayden DeMarsh and Jared Russell both drove in two runs for the Chargers, who rallied for four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to beat the Rockets in FVC play. DeMarsh tossed 3⅔ shutout innings of relief. He allowed no hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

Liam Schultz, Chase Powrozek (double) and Gavin Bramer all had one RBI for Central.

Softball

Burlington Central 14, Geneva 12: At Geneva, Emmerson Falk (2 for 2, three runs, two RBIs) and Kendall Glonek (3 for 4, three RBIs) each homered to help the Rockets to a nonconference victory.

Nina Garcia was 4 for 5 with two RBIs and a run scored and Mei Shirokawa had two doubls, two runs scored and two RBIs. Allie Botkin and Olivia Sutton both had two runs scored and drove in one.

Hampshire 11, McHenry 1 (6 inn.): At Hampshire, Addison Edlen was 3 for 4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Whip-Purs to an FVC victory. Chloe Van Horn was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Julissa Akins allowed a hit in six innings to pick up the the win, striking out two.

Natalie Bender drove in a run for McHenry.

Prairie Ridge 10, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, Emma Dallas struck out six and allowed zero hits and zero runs in to lead the Wolves to a nonconference victory. Bella Moore went three scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. Kendra Carroll went 2 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Adysen Kiddy and Parker Frey both drove in two runs.

Kimmy Whitlock had a double for Johnsburg.

Schaumburg 7, Jacobs 6: At Algonquin, Olivia Fillipp went 3 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI, but the Golden Eagles came up short in nonconference action. Talia Di Silvio (double) and Emily Popilek each added one RBI.

East Peoria 7, Huntley 4: At Metamora, Madison Rozanski, Aubrina Adamik and Lyla Ginczycki each drove in a run, but the Red Raiders fell in a nonconference matchup. Ava McFadden was 2 for 3 with a double.

Lakes 7, Richmond-Burton 5: At Richmond, Gabby Hird and Hailey Holtz each doubled, but the Rockets fell in nonconference play. Emerson Herrick, Madison Kunzer, Lilly Kwapniewski and Chase Cooper each drove in a run.

Antioch 3, Marian Central 0: At Antioch, the Hurricanes were held to four hits and shut out in nonconference action. Natalia Lara went 2 for 3. Christine Cmiel took the loss, allowing three runs in six innings. She struck out nine.

Girls soccer

Marengo 1, Plano 0: At Marengo, Maggie Hanson scored off an assist from McKenzie Westwood to help the Indians to a nonconference victory.

Boys tennis

McHenry 5, Johnsburg 1: At McHenry, the Warriors battled to a nonconference victory. At singles, Owen Miller (No. 2) won both sets 6-2 and Matt Zurawski (No. 3) won both sets 6-0.

Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-2.

At doubles, Nick Marchant and Brayden Gardon (No. 1) won 6-0, 6-2, Lachlan Gardon and Andrew Franklin (No. 2) won 6-0, 6-1, and Aidan Kuzmiak and Alex Rudzki (No. 3) won 6-0, 6-1.

Boys track and field

McHenry Invite: At McHenry, Crystal Lake South’s Adam Strombom finished first in the 1,600 meters (4:23.24). McHenry’s 4x400 meter relay won in 3:37.94.

Girls track and field

McHenry Invite: At McHenry, McHenry’s Addison Hoffman won the 100 meters (12.68), and the Warriors’ 4x100 (50.10) and 4x200 (1:49.33) relays both took first. Also for McHenry, Lorelei Galvicius won discus (31.08 meters) and Gabi Grasser won long jump (4.79 m.).

For Crystal Lake South, the 4x400 meter relay took first (4:25.65) and the 4x800 relay (10:03.01) also won.