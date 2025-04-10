Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation marks 12th anniversary of GEM Leadership Celebration on April 24

The Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation has announced plans for the 12th anniversary of its GEM Leadership Celebration and this year’s GEM award honorees.

The influential leadership event will be at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 24, at the Boulder Ridge Country Club in Lake in the Hills. The celebration is dedicated to recognizing and honoring individuals and organizations within the community who embody the principles of GEM – generous, enthusiastic and motivated.

This year’s GEM recognition goes to retired, longtime Crystal Lake library director Kathryn I. Martens, Crystal Lake Bank and Trust CEO Jim Thorpe and Community High School District 155.

“The Chamber Foundation is proud to honor our 2025 GEM honorees for their exceptional contributions and leadership,” Chamber Foundation Chair Michael Winnecke said in a news release.

Crystal Lake-based High School District 155 logo (Provided by District 155)

The GEM awards celebration also will spotlight the Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation’s college-bound scholarship recipients, celebrating the bright futures of these promising young leaders.

“The GEM Leadership Celebration not only serves to acknowledge outstanding community leaders but also as a critical fundraiser for the Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation,” said Kathleen Caldwell, foundation chair emeritus.

The foundation is actively seeking sponsors to provide financial and educational resources to both present and future business leaders while celebrating the spirit of GEM.

The Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation’s mission is to foster the growth and development of future and present business leaders by providing financial and educational resources, to strengthen the business community, and to help ensure a vibrant future for the greater Crystal Lake area.

Details on the Crystal Lake Chamber Foundation’s GEM Leadership Celebration event: