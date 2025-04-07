Hometown, age of person who died in Harvard-area Corvette crash released

A 57-year-old Boone County man died in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Harvard Saturday, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

The sheriff’s office said a preliminary investigation indicated a 1984 Chevrolet Corvette was heading east on Illinois Route 173 and passing vehicles “at a high rate of speed” before the crash.

“For unknown reasons, the Corvette exited the roadway to the north, went airborne, and rolled over, coming to rest on its top,” according to the release.

Emergency crews, including the Harvard Fire Protection District, responded about 3 p.m. Saturday to the 24700 block of Route 173.

First responders arrived to a “single vehicle with heavy damage, overturned about 75 feet off the roadway in a field,” Harvard fire district Public Information Officer Alex Vucha said in a news release. Paramedics found an adult male driver still inside the vehicle, its only occupant of the car. The man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Vucha said.

Authorities said the man was from Capron in Boone County but his name has not yet been released. The McHenry County Coroner’s Office said officials are still trying to contact next of kin before release the name of the deceased man.

Speed and reckless driving are believed to have been factors in the crash, and the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash, according to the sheriff’s office release.