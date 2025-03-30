McHenry County Sheriff’s Office accepting applications for telecommunicator position

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for a telecommunications position until 11:59 p.m. March 31, 2025 (Graphic provided by McHenry County Sheriff's Office)

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for a telecommunications position until 11:59 p.m. March 31. All new applicants must attend a testing date at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 26.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED and a valid driver’s license. Candidates must have accurate typing skills, a clear speaking voice and the ability to multitask quickly and calmly in a high-stress environment. No previous experience is required.

The mandatory testing includes a general education exam based on multitasking, reading comprehension, listening skills, problem-solving and prioritizing. Starting pay is $30.67 an hour and comes with paid holidays, sick time and vacation. Major medical, dental and life insurance is offered by the county for the employee and dependents.

Applications can be found at mchenrysheriff.org/telecommunicator-application.