Johnsburg’s Ashton Stern, Peyton Mesce throw combined no-hitter: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Johnsburg 3, Winnebago 0: At Johnsburg, Ashton Stern and Peyton Mesce combined to throw a no-hitter for the Skyhawks. Stern struck out 14 batters over six innings while Mesce struck out two in an inning of relief.

Deegan Turner, Jack Thompson and Tayden Pinkowski each drove home a run for Johnsburg (5-2).

Woodstock 4, Rockford Jefferson 0: At Woodstock, Everett Flannery struck out 11 batters and threw a complete game to lead the Blue Streaks to a nonconference win. Flannery gave up four hits and didn’t allow a run.

Devin Haggerty hit a home run and drove in two runs for Woodstock (1-2) Angelo Pacini and Jaxson Hansen each had an RBI.

Hampshire 12, Crossroads Christian Academy 1 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, Evan Wurtz drove home four runs to lead a big offensive day for the Whip-Purs (4-0). Lucas Mazur and Jackson Wigstone each finished with two RBIs.

Prairie Ridge 13, Henry County 0 (6 inn.): At Cary, N. C., Karson Stiefer brought in four runs to help the Wolves win their second game of the day. Ryan Myers added two RBIs while Maddon McKim, Sean Sherwood, Gabriel Porter and Riley Golden each dive home runs for PR (5-1-1).

Wolves starter Danny Savas struck out six batters of 3⅔ innings, not allowing an earned run off four hits.

Prairie Ridge 12, Plano 0 (5 inn.): At Cary, N. C., Conner Pollasky hit a home run and drove out three runs while Stiefer brought in another three for the Wolves. PR starter Connor Innis threw five scoreless innings and struck out five batters.

Crystal Lake South 12, Johnston City 3: At Marion, Ill., Tanner Maurer and Michael Silvius each drove in two runs to lead an offensive explosion for the Gators (3-2). Nolan Dabrowski, Giovan Evers and Wes Bodga each added an RBI.

Bogda started and struck out two batters of three innings, allowing two earned runs. Jack Melhuish, Liam Sullivan and Dane Chock combined to throw four innings of scoreless relief.

Jacobs 14, Harvest Christian Academy 4 (6 inn.): At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles used strong pitching and an offensive explosion to win at home. Jace Koth drove home three runs Jacobs (2-1) while Cooper Golgren and Ryan Tucker each brought home two.

Jacobs starter Spencer Drummond, Kyle Wayda and George Donze combined to strike out 10 batters.

Warren 3, Crystal Lake South 2: At Marion, Ill., the Gators couldn’t hold on in their first game of the day. Xander Scheevchenko brought home a run in the second inning off a fielder’s choice while Anthony Amici drove a run in off a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

Mark Pachla started for South and threw 5⅓ innings, allowing two earned runs off four hits and two strikeouts.

Huntley 8, Maine South 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders used two big innings to take control of their nonconference game. Huntley (2-2) scored four runs each in the third and sixth innings while A.J. Putty and Drew Borkowski each brought home two runs.

Starter Brady Klepfer struck out three batters and allowed one earned run in 4⅓ innings while Putty came in and threw 2⅔ perfect innings.

Morristown-West 5, Marengo 3: At Gulf Shores, Ala., Marengo couldn’t overcome an early deficit. Brady Kentgen and David Lopez each scored in a run.

Rogers-Heritage 10, Marengo 2: At Gulf Shores, Ala., the Indians dropped their first game of the day. Kentgen brought home two runs off three hits while Lopez and Max Broughton each drove in runs.

North Boone 13, Woodstock North 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, the Thunder (0-1) couldn’t hang on in a nonconference matchup. Tristan Scaffter had his team’s two hits.

Ashton-Franklin Center 14, Alden-Hebron 3 (5 inn.): At Ashton, the Green Giants couldn’t pick up their first win of the season. Jack Stewart and Christian Nunez each brought home a run for A-H (0-3).

Softball

Hampshire 10, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Harvard, Lily Sippel struck out 10 batters to lead the Whips to a commanding nonconference win. Sippel didn’t allow a run off two hits.

Bria Riebel, Chloe Van Horn and Sophia Hagevold each brought in a run for the Whips (1-1).

Tallulah Eichholz and Ava Brennecka each had a hit for Harvard (1-2).

Richmond-Burton 10, Westerville North 1: At Pigeon Forge, Tenn., R-B scored 10 unanswered runs to come back and win. Hailey Holtz led the scoring by bringing in three runs Rebecca Lanz added another two.

Starter Chase Cooper struck out three batters and didn’t allow an earned run over 3⅔ innings while Madison Kunzer struck out six batters in 3⅓ innings of relief for R-B (5-1-1).

New Richmond 3, Richmond-Burton 1: At Pigeon Forge, Tenn., the Rockets dropped their first game of the day. Starter Holtz struck out five batters over five innings and allowed one earned run while Emerson Herrick brought home a run.

Girls lacrosse

Naperville Central 11, Burlington Central 3: At Burlington, the Rockets dropped their season-opener.