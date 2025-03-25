Huntley Area Chamber celebrates local businesses at 2025 annual awards dinner

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a night of celebration and recognition at its 2025 annual awards dinner, Chamber Rocks! at Watermark Events above Moretti’s in Elgin. The sold-out event honored outstanding individuals and businesses for their exceptional contributions to the chamber and community in 2024.
The chamber presented awards to the following winners:
Rookie of the Year – Katie Van Diggelen, Achieve Footwear
Ambassador of the Year – Ben Beallis, P-Dubs Pet Hub
Community Commitment of the Year – Sean Cratty, FNBO
Not-for-Profit of the Year – Rotary Club of Huntley
Committed Contributor of the Year – Incredible Builders Inc.
Partner Excellence of the Year – Northwestern Medicine
Most Valuable Partner – Melissa Stocker, village of Huntley, and Julie Novalinski, About Your Property Inspection Inc.
Lifetime Achievement Award – Shane Jordi, Hansen Heating and Plumbing Inc.
For more information about the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce, visit huntleychamber.org.