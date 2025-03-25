March 25, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsElection 2025SportsBearseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Huntley Area Chamber celebrates local businesses at 2025 annual awards dinner

By Kevin Newberry
The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a night of celebration and recognition at its 2025 annual awards dinner, Chamber Rocks!, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, at Watermark Events above Moretti’s in Elgin.

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a night of celebration and recognition at its 2025 annual awards dinner, Chamber Rocks! (Bobbi Rose Photography)

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a night of celebration and recognition at its 2025 annual awards dinner, Chamber Rocks! at Watermark Events above Moretti’s in Elgin. The sold-out event honored outstanding individuals and businesses for their exceptional contributions to the chamber and community in 2024.

The chamber presented awards to the following winners:

Rookie of the Year – Katie Van Diggelen, Achieve Footwear

Ambassador of the Year – Ben Beallis, P-Dubs Pet Hub

Community Commitment of the Year – Sean Cratty, FNBO

Not-for-Profit of the Year – Rotary Club of Huntley

Committed Contributor of the Year – Incredible Builders Inc.

Partner Excellence of the Year – Northwestern Medicine

Most Valuable Partner – Melissa Stocker, village of Huntley, and Julie Novalinski, About Your Property Inspection Inc.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Shane Jordi, Hansen Heating and Plumbing Inc.

For more information about the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce, visit huntleychamber.org.

Have a Question about this article?