Huntley Area Chamber celebrates local businesses at 2025 annual awards dinner

The Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a night of celebration and recognition at its 2025 annual awards dinner, Chamber Rocks! at Watermark Events above Moretti’s in Elgin. The sold-out event honored outstanding individuals and businesses for their exceptional contributions to the chamber and community in 2024.

The chamber presented awards to the following winners:

Rookie of the Year – Katie Van Diggelen, Achieve Footwear

Ambassador of the Year – Ben Beallis, P-Dubs Pet Hub

Community Commitment of the Year – Sean Cratty, FNBO

Not-for-Profit of the Year – Rotary Club of Huntley

Committed Contributor of the Year – Incredible Builders Inc.

Partner Excellence of the Year – Northwestern Medicine

Most Valuable Partner – Melissa Stocker, village of Huntley, and Julie Novalinski, About Your Property Inspection Inc.

Lifetime Achievement Award – Shane Jordi, Hansen Heating and Plumbing Inc.

For more information about the Huntley Area Chamber of Commerce, visit huntleychamber.org.