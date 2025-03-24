McHenry County property transfers: Dec. 12-20, 2024

Algonquin
Lisa A. Conradt to Nazar Khomchyn and Inna Kovalchuk, 3 Quayside Court, $475,000
Pulte Home Co. LLC to Rosanna V. Mucha, 4170 Wanderlust Drive, $580,500
Mateusz Wielomek to Danielle Hildebrandt, 1925 Ozark Parkway, $225,000
Chisholm Trust to Cindy Shive, 1143 Sawmill Lane, $195,000
Jackie L. Gregory to Brittany L. Bennett, 815 Tanglewood Drive, $340,000
DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Laura Bespa, 2901 Harnish Drive, $340,000
Criel Trust to Wilfredo Negron, 1151 Sandpebble Circle, $340,000
David J. Toepke to Andrea J. Strak, 4095 Whitehall Lane, $345,000
Angeletti Trust to Dominik and Ewa Zapart, 1031 Glacier Parkway, $410,000
DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Paul J. and Linda M. Leleniewski, 2956 Harnish Drive, $474,000
Pulte Home Co. LLc to Janaki P. and Ronak B. Shah, 1111 Trails Edge Drive, $629,500
Cary
Gregory R. Clementz to Yamini Rajakumar and Deepak Gunasekaran, 1125 Sagebrush Trail, $430,000
Kenneth F. Ward to Jon and Heather A. Barron, 306 S. Wulff Street, $320,000
Robert T. Voss to Slawomir Swierczek, 260 Firenze Drive, $335,000
Shane Schnaebele to Timothy and Jessica Tournier, 658 W. Main Street, $330,000
Patricia Szeliga to Janusz Chmiel and Dawid Malinowski, 536 Ridgewood Drive, $390,000
Crystal Lake
Elizabeth A. French to Jack B. Billimack, 227 Illinois Street, $272,500
John C. Regner, Jr. to Nicolao R. Corrado, 170 Illinois Street, $260,000
Little Trust to Ricardo Fernandez and Rosa Mercado, 1736 State Route 176, $85,000
Matt Ellett to Nicholas J. Van Witzenburg and Madeline Goode, 4004 Johnson Ave., $343,000
Calatlantic Group LLC to Carla and Giuseppe Tatone, 1173 Larswood Lane, $585,000
Lucas Ackerman to Nicholas Baron, 287 Ridge Ave., $264,000
Jerry A. Winkler to Lauren R. Rivchin, 570 Portsmith Court A, $251,000
Chao Pan to Alyssa Heizer, 1297 Boxwood Drive, $445,000
Zachary R. Fricke to Dzmitry A. and Iryna Navichkova, 521 Commaron Circle, $325,000
Jensen Trust to Scott Mueller, 2802 Bergren Court, $815,000
Jason B. Kelley to Megan A. Ryan, 805 Coventry Lane, $310,000
David D. Destefano to Annalise and Dan Shearer, 6507 Field Court, $420,000
Andrew Kenny to Usman A. Malkana and Robin M. Eineke, 1255 Rosewood Lane, $300,000
Ramiro A. Rodas to Dion Macmeekin and Maritza G. Lopez, 651 Virginia Road 326, $167,500
Dreamspace Inc. to Hector Diaz and Amanda C. Thomas, 61 Faringdon Drive, $422,000
Karavites Trust to Nicholas Webster and Jackson Lebedun, 1741 Ashford Lane, $409,000
Jeremy K. Lampier to Kevin and Diana Vega, 1403 Ivy Lane, $285,000
Adams Trust to Kara L. Notter, 9225 Teresa Ave., $300,000
Harvard
Foxtail Properties LLC to Antonio Hernandez and Maria J. Gonzalez, 601 Apple Valley Road, $290,000
Foxtail Properties LLC to Michael T. and Amanda Shelton, 619 Apple Valley Road, $290,000
Berrens Corp to Mark and Debbie Kremposky, 19212 Crowley Road, $390,000
Huntley
MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Rewanth Bellam, 11475 Saxony Street, $490,000
MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Nicole M. Bettendorf, 10806 Ashlar Road, $540,000
Vitalii Ropii to Arsen Bostanov, 9907 Williams Drive, $270,000
Lennar Communities of Chicago to Vigneshwarangangadharan Muthumanickam and Mangaladeepa Gugagurunathan, 12016 Jordi Road, $356,500
Lennar Communities of Chicago to Sankaravadivel Perumal and Nalini Sankaravadivel, 12012 Jordi Road, $370,000
Lennar Communities of Chicago to Agata and Mario K. Nechev, 12014 Jordi Road, $356,000
MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Natalia Socha and Tristan Peterson, 11515 Saxony Street, $500,000
Lake in the Hills
Chamberlain Trust to Mackenzie S. Winkler and Brian M. Omara, Jr., 4540 Rolling Hills Drive, $380,000
Matthew T. Weiglein to Daniel and Danielle Snyder, 5790 Lucerne Lane, $480,000
HSBC Bank USA NA Trustee to Jose L. Hernandez Martinez and Elena Gonzalez Mujica, 105 Qual Run, $235,000
Surendra Kapil to Van N. Dung and Thi Thu Thua Nguyen, 5400 Chancery Way, $445,000
Daniel J. Snyder to Tyson Mortimer and Katharine Clark Keene, 2105 Pembridge Drive, $312,000
Nicole Black to Travis Dang and Phuong Huynh, 1382 Cunat Court, $153,000
Marat Kozaev to Natallia Verasavaya, 4750 Princeton Lane, $400,000
Fix Trust to William A. Helleyer, 111 Quail Run, $140,000
James J. Casper to James M. and Nancy D. Lagman, 5539 Alexandria Drive, $330,000
Mohammed Ather to Syed Mohammed Quadri, 4801 Bordeaux Drive, $375,000
Kimberley A. Gray to Robert Richardson, 2412 Claremont Lane, $310,000
Derek S. DePaul to Jorge Gonzalez, 6 Tennyson Court, $399,000
Lakewood
Kelly A. Hulata to Ashley and Justin Dougherty, 9906 Palmer Drive, $615,000
Marengo
MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Aimee M. Latuvnik and Robert Lietuvninkas, 705 Cloverleaf Drive, $390,500
Tamara Rae Hanson to Mark and Naomi Krush, 20217 W. Coral Road, $425,000
Cannataro Trust to Joseph A. Tengler, 20519 Telegraph Street, $450,000
McHenry
Olson Trust to Felix Martinez Jimenez, 803 Nancy Lane, $245,000
Adrian Salata to Loretta C. Tselikis and Sandra L. Charriez, 1206 N. Oakwood Drive, $295,000
Anthony Jorge Pizano to Steven and Julia Kossack, 6116 Ojibwa Lane, $515,000
Marilyn J. Sumner to Angela Miranda, 601 Devonshire Court B, $190,000
Courtney Clark to Sandra A. Hernandez and Dabne G. Bautista, 810 Center Street, $255,000
Joseph Vuich to Jose G. and Elsa M. Martinez, 3401 Second Ave., $250,000
AMH 2014 2 Borrower LP to James D. and Maria R. Adams, 4700 Loyola Drive, $325,000
Jeffrey M. Lariviere to Jeffrey Olsen, 4808 Chesterfield Drive, $307,000
Hunt Residence Trust to David J. and Deborah L. Melamed, 1726 Reagan Blvd., $475,000
Kyle Harris to Alexander and Veronica Anderson, 2614 Jonathan Road, $268,000
Jack Zumwalt to Jonathan and Elizabeth Schwalenberg, 6612 Ayre Drive, $378,500
Harlan Zamora to Karli C. and William P. McDonald, 6207 Longford Drive, $450,000
Raymond P. Olsen, Sr. to Bobbie G. Miller, 3509 W. John Street, $265,000
Richmond
Denise R. Duchemin to Matthew G. and Laurie Snow, 340 Cunat Blvd. 3D, $122,000
Spring Grove
Ryan Lilla to Gabriela Rodriguez Carrera and Victor Nieto Velazquez, 209 Cass Street, $306,000
Wonder Lake
Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Guillermo and Ashley de la Torre, 9802 Creekside Drive, $335,000
DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Marat Garev and Nikita Ulitin, 6333 Juniper Drive, $260,000
James Whitman to Melinda I. Baker, 2709 Michael Street, $275,000
DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Matthew B. and Dawn L. Yunke, 6800 Cobble Springs Lane, $425,000
Heidi Jorudd to Evan A. M. Creeden, 9212 Pine Ave. $225,000
DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Jill C. and Matthew J. Morgenroth, 6287 Maple Glen Drive, $335,000
Woodstock
Helen Maraldi Trust to Thomas and Betty V. Solak, 4315 Billingsgate Lane, $500,000
Damaso Espino to Juan L. Vazquez and Augustina Espinoza Gaytan, 347 Washington Street, $307,000
KHDT LLC to Veronica M. Bazan, 1851 Havens Drive, $240,000
Danielle T. Warren to Timothy D. Lopez and Mary M. Bulambo, 810 Bach Court, $382,000
Justin W. Jerominski to Martin Cendejas, 18134 Garden Valley Road, $315,000
Gregory T. Davis to Megan Brandt, 1224 Bull Valley Drive, $630,000
Valerie A. Hughes Sheldon to Genaro Flores Chagoyan, 533 E. Judd Street, $80,000
Wachowski Trust to Jeta and Adrian Muho, 2732 Verdi Street, $255,000
Elston Townhomes LLC to Silvia Verastegui, 3073 Courtland Street, $215,000
Dawn M. Mahaffy to Bradley R. Judson, 104 Terry Court, $207,000