McHenry County property transfers: Dec. 12-20, 2024

Lisa A. Conradt to Nazar Khomchyn and Inna Kovalchuk, 3 Quayside Court, $475,000

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Rosanna V. Mucha, 4170 Wanderlust Drive, $580,500

Mateusz Wielomek to Danielle Hildebrandt, 1925 Ozark Parkway, $225,000

Chisholm Trust to Cindy Shive, 1143 Sawmill Lane, $195,000

Jackie L. Gregory to Brittany L. Bennett, 815 Tanglewood Drive, $340,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Laura Bespa, 2901 Harnish Drive, $340,000

Criel Trust to Wilfredo Negron, 1151 Sandpebble Circle, $340,000

David J. Toepke to Andrea J. Strak, 4095 Whitehall Lane, $345,000

Angeletti Trust to Dominik and Ewa Zapart, 1031 Glacier Parkway, $410,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Paul J. and Linda M. Leleniewski, 2956 Harnish Drive, $474,000

Pulte Home Co. LLc to Janaki P. and Ronak B. Shah, 1111 Trails Edge Drive, $629,500

Gregory R. Clementz to Yamini Rajakumar and Deepak Gunasekaran, 1125 Sagebrush Trail, $430,000

Kenneth F. Ward to Jon and Heather A. Barron, 306 S. Wulff Street, $320,000

Robert T. Voss to Slawomir Swierczek, 260 Firenze Drive, $335,000

Shane Schnaebele to Timothy and Jessica Tournier, 658 W. Main Street, $330,000

Patricia Szeliga to Janusz Chmiel and Dawid Malinowski, 536 Ridgewood Drive, $390,000

Elizabeth A. French to Jack B. Billimack, 227 Illinois Street, $272,500

John C. Regner, Jr. to Nicolao R. Corrado, 170 Illinois Street, $260,000

Little Trust to Ricardo Fernandez and Rosa Mercado, 1736 State Route 176, $85,000

Matt Ellett to Nicholas J. Van Witzenburg and Madeline Goode, 4004 Johnson Ave., $343,000

Calatlantic Group LLC to Carla and Giuseppe Tatone, 1173 Larswood Lane, $585,000

Lucas Ackerman to Nicholas Baron, 287 Ridge Ave., $264,000

Jerry A. Winkler to Lauren R. Rivchin, 570 Portsmith Court A, $251,000

Chao Pan to Alyssa Heizer, 1297 Boxwood Drive, $445,000

Zachary R. Fricke to Dzmitry A. and Iryna Navichkova, 521 Commaron Circle, $325,000

Jensen Trust to Scott Mueller, 2802 Bergren Court, $815,000

Jason B. Kelley to Megan A. Ryan, 805 Coventry Lane, $310,000

David D. Destefano to Annalise and Dan Shearer, 6507 Field Court, $420,000

Andrew Kenny to Usman A. Malkana and Robin M. Eineke, 1255 Rosewood Lane, $300,000

Ramiro A. Rodas to Dion Macmeekin and Maritza G. Lopez, 651 Virginia Road 326, $167,500

Dreamspace Inc. to Hector Diaz and Amanda C. Thomas, 61 Faringdon Drive, $422,000

Karavites Trust to Nicholas Webster and Jackson Lebedun, 1741 Ashford Lane, $409,000

Jeremy K. Lampier to Kevin and Diana Vega, 1403 Ivy Lane, $285,000

Adams Trust to Kara L. Notter, 9225 Teresa Ave., $300,000

Foxtail Properties LLC to Antonio Hernandez and Maria J. Gonzalez, 601 Apple Valley Road, $290,000

Foxtail Properties LLC to Michael T. and Amanda Shelton, 619 Apple Valley Road, $290,000

Berrens Corp to Mark and Debbie Kremposky, 19212 Crowley Road, $390,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Rewanth Bellam, 11475 Saxony Street, $490,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Nicole M. Bettendorf, 10806 Ashlar Road, $540,000

Vitalii Ropii to Arsen Bostanov, 9907 Williams Drive, $270,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Vigneshwarangangadharan Muthumanickam and Mangaladeepa Gugagurunathan, 12016 Jordi Road, $356,500

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Sankaravadivel Perumal and Nalini Sankaravadivel, 12012 Jordi Road, $370,000

Lennar Communities of Chicago to Agata and Mario K. Nechev, 12014 Jordi Road, $356,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Natalia Socha and Tristan Peterson, 11515 Saxony Street, $500,000

Chamberlain Trust to Mackenzie S. Winkler and Brian M. Omara, Jr., 4540 Rolling Hills Drive, $380,000

Matthew T. Weiglein to Daniel and Danielle Snyder, 5790 Lucerne Lane, $480,000

HSBC Bank USA NA Trustee to Jose L. Hernandez Martinez and Elena Gonzalez Mujica, 105 Qual Run, $235,000

Surendra Kapil to Van N. Dung and Thi Thu Thua Nguyen, 5400 Chancery Way, $445,000

Daniel J. Snyder to Tyson Mortimer and Katharine Clark Keene, 2105 Pembridge Drive, $312,000

Nicole Black to Travis Dang and Phuong Huynh, 1382 Cunat Court, $153,000

Marat Kozaev to Natallia Verasavaya, 4750 Princeton Lane, $400,000

Fix Trust to William A. Helleyer, 111 Quail Run, $140,000

James J. Casper to James M. and Nancy D. Lagman, 5539 Alexandria Drive, $330,000

Mohammed Ather to Syed Mohammed Quadri, 4801 Bordeaux Drive, $375,000

Kimberley A. Gray to Robert Richardson, 2412 Claremont Lane, $310,000

Derek S. DePaul to Jorge Gonzalez, 6 Tennyson Court, $399,000

Kelly A. Hulata to Ashley and Justin Dougherty, 9906 Palmer Drive, $615,000

MI Homes of Chicago LLC to Aimee M. Latuvnik and Robert Lietuvninkas, 705 Cloverleaf Drive, $390,500

Tamara Rae Hanson to Mark and Naomi Krush, 20217 W. Coral Road, $425,000

Cannataro Trust to Joseph A. Tengler, 20519 Telegraph Street, $450,000

Olson Trust to Felix Martinez Jimenez, 803 Nancy Lane, $245,000

Adrian Salata to Loretta C. Tselikis and Sandra L. Charriez, 1206 N. Oakwood Drive, $295,000

Anthony Jorge Pizano to Steven and Julia Kossack, 6116 Ojibwa Lane, $515,000

Marilyn J. Sumner to Angela Miranda, 601 Devonshire Court B, $190,000

Courtney Clark to Sandra A. Hernandez and Dabne G. Bautista, 810 Center Street, $255,000

Joseph Vuich to Jose G. and Elsa M. Martinez, 3401 Second Ave., $250,000

AMH 2014 2 Borrower LP to James D. and Maria R. Adams, 4700 Loyola Drive, $325,000

Jeffrey M. Lariviere to Jeffrey Olsen, 4808 Chesterfield Drive, $307,000

Hunt Residence Trust to David J. and Deborah L. Melamed, 1726 Reagan Blvd., $475,000

Kyle Harris to Alexander and Veronica Anderson, 2614 Jonathan Road, $268,000

Jack Zumwalt to Jonathan and Elizabeth Schwalenberg, 6612 Ayre Drive, $378,500

Harlan Zamora to Karli C. and William P. McDonald, 6207 Longford Drive, $450,000

Raymond P. Olsen, Sr. to Bobbie G. Miller, 3509 W. John Street, $265,000

Denise R. Duchemin to Matthew G. and Laurie Snow, 340 Cunat Blvd. 3D, $122,000

Ryan Lilla to Gabriela Rodriguez Carrera and Victor Nieto Velazquez, 209 Cass Street, $306,000

Grandview Homes 1 LLC to Guillermo and Ashley de la Torre, 9802 Creekside Drive, $335,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Marat Garev and Nikita Ulitin, 6333 Juniper Drive, $260,000

James Whitman to Melinda I. Baker, 2709 Michael Street, $275,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Matthew B. and Dawn L. Yunke, 6800 Cobble Springs Lane, $425,000

Heidi Jorudd to Evan A. M. Creeden, 9212 Pine Ave. $225,000

DR Horton Inc. Midwest to Jill C. and Matthew J. Morgenroth, 6287 Maple Glen Drive, $335,000

Helen Maraldi Trust to Thomas and Betty V. Solak, 4315 Billingsgate Lane, $500,000

Damaso Espino to Juan L. Vazquez and Augustina Espinoza Gaytan, 347 Washington Street, $307,000

KHDT LLC to Veronica M. Bazan, 1851 Havens Drive, $240,000

Danielle T. Warren to Timothy D. Lopez and Mary M. Bulambo, 810 Bach Court, $382,000

Justin W. Jerominski to Martin Cendejas, 18134 Garden Valley Road, $315,000

Gregory T. Davis to Megan Brandt, 1224 Bull Valley Drive, $630,000

Valerie A. Hughes Sheldon to Genaro Flores Chagoyan, 533 E. Judd Street, $80,000

Wachowski Trust to Jeta and Adrian Muho, 2732 Verdi Street, $255,000

Elston Townhomes LLC to Silvia Verastegui, 3073 Courtland Street, $215,000

Dawn M. Mahaffy to Bradley R. Judson, 104 Terry Court, $207,000