Ss. Peter and Paul student advances to national spelling bee; find out his winning word

Hattie Hurckes, a student at Richmond Grade School, and Daniel Edens, a student at St. John the Baptist Catholic School, wait for their turn as they compete in the McHenry County Regional Office of Education’s 2025 Spelling Bee on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Bernotas Middle School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Eighth grader Tyler Kochanski was determined to win this year’s regional spelling bee because this was his last year to participate. After hours of studying, he placed first at the McHenry County Regional Bee on Wednesday.

“He worked so long and so hard at this,” Tyler’s mom, Becky Kochanski, said. “He’s going out with a bang.”

Competing against 21 contestants with 84 words used in total, Tyler, who attends Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic School in Cary and will attend Cary-Grove High School next year, was able to secure the top prize after surviving six rounds against runner-up Keegan Schultz of Marengo Community Middle School. The second runner-up was Ryder Plott of Immanuel Lutheran School in Crystal Lake.

Keegan Schultz (left), a student at Marengo Community Middle School, shakes hands with Tyler Kochanski from Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School after Kochanski won the McHenry County Regional Office of Education’s 2025 Spelling Bee on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at Bernotas Middle School in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Tyler’s winning word was “commandeer.” He will go on to represent McHenry County at the 100th annual Scripps National Spelling Bee in May in Maryland.

The 2025 McHenry County Regional Office of Education Regional Bee was Wednesday at Bernotas Middle School in Crystal Lake. Sponsors Shaw Media, the Urbanski family and state Rep. Steve Reick, R-Woodstock, aid in covering travel and lodging expenses for Tyler and his mom to attend the national bee.

“Participating in the McHenry County Regional Spelling Bee cultivates confidence, public speaking skills and so much more,” Diana Hartmann, superintendent of the Regional Office of Education, said in a news release. “And a trip to represent McHenry County against the best spellers in the nation is an experience that the winner will never forget.”

Any student from kindergarten through eighth grade who goes to a public or private school or is homeschooled in McHenry County can participate in the regional spelling bee. The maximum age to participate is 15.

Tyler made it to regionals last year, and knew he wanted to win during his final opportunity. He studied hundreds words, from the spelling and pronunciation to the definitions, with the help of the Scripps National Spelling Bee app, Word Club.

“I’m very happy and I feel like my studying paid off,” Tyler said.

Becky Kochanski said she’s proud of what her son can accomplish when he puts his mind to it. So far, he’s on track to complete his goal of getting straight As for all of eighth grade.

“He blows me away,” she said. “He’s so determined academically.”

The regional win came right before Tyler’s 14th birthday and the start of spring break.

“His week ended phenomenally” Becky said. “He wants to get that trophy and he’s determined.”

Last year, Evan Cochrane, a seventh grader from Immanuel Lutheran School, won the regional spelling bee.

The national competition will be May 27-29 in National Harbor, Maryland. The broadcast schedule will be available May 1 on the Scripp’s website, spellingbee.com.