Letter: Rafkind ‘exceptional candidate’ in Coral Township

As Coral Township’s election is nearing on April 1, I want to share my experience with Cindy Rafkind, an exceptional candidate for trustee.

In 2023, when a proposal to convert nearby farmland into a mega logistics facility threatened our community, Cindy, a nurse and mother, took immediate action. She organized at the grassroots level, conducted research, raised funds for expert evaluations, and presented crucial information on the project’s potential health, traffic, and environmental impacts.

Thanks to her efforts the project will have fewer negative effects. With ongoing development pressures, it’s vital we elect leaders like Cindy, who will prioritize residents’ concerns, protect property values, and support sustainable growth.

Please vote for Cindy Rafkind for Coral Township trustee.

Leonard Haluch

Huntley