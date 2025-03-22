Boys basketball: 2025 Northwest Herald All-Area team

McHenry's Adam Anwar looses the ball as he is guarded by Jacobs' Ben Jurzak (left) and Jordan O'connor (right) during an IHSA Class 4A McHenry Regional basketball game at McHenry High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

First Team

Adam Anwar, McHenry

Adam Anwar, McHenry, 6-7, F, jr.

Anwar scored 34 points in the Warriors' season opener, marking the start of a breakout campaign for the second-year varsity player, despite missing 12 straight games with a broken wrist. With Anwar in the lineup, the Warriors went 17-3. He averaged 18.3 points and 7.4 rebounds a game, while shooting 64% from the floor. He sank 23 3-pointers. He helped McHenry earn a share of its first Fox Valley Conference championship and first conference title since 1976.

AJ Demirov, Crystal Lake South (Sam Natrop)

AJ Demirov, Crystal Lake South, 6-0, G, sr.

The four-year varsity point guard repeats as All-Area Player of the Year after a season in which he led the Gators to 30 wins for the second year in a row and a third-straight Class 3A regional title. He averaged 18.5 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals a game, while making 67 3-pointers and shooting 75% from the foul line. He finished his career with 1,997 points, the most ever for an FVC player. He committed to Newberry College after the season.

Caleb Jett (McHenry High School)

Caleb Jett, McHenry, 6-5, G, sr.

Jett had a stretch during the second half of the season when he was playing maybe better than anyone in the area, as he averaged 21.5 points over 11 games. He finished the season with averages of 14.5 points, 5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.5 assists a game. His 109 steals set a school record. He also had 21 blocked shots, shot 60% from the floor and 43% from three-point range (62 3-pointers). He scored more than 1,000 points in his career.

Jacobs' Ben Jurzak (Photo provided by Jacobs High School)

Ben Jurzak, Jacobs, 6-0, G, sr.

Jurzak poured in a career-high 38 points in the Golden Eagles' season opener, and the four-year varsity guard kept scoring and burying 3-pointers, often from well beyond the arc. He averaged 16.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists a game, and shot a school-record 92% (100 of 109) from the foul line. A repeat All-Area First Team selection, he finished his career with 1,369 points and a program-record 243 3-pointers, including a career-best 93 this season. He recently committed to Augustana College.

Jake Johnson, Burlington Central (Joe Aguilar)

Jake Johnson, Burlington Central, 6-4, F/G, sr.

Johnson capped his stellar four-year varsity career by averaging 13.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 steals a game in leading the Rockets to 22 wins. He set program records for career 3-pointers (199), steals (238) and wins (103). His 607 rebounds left him one shy of the school record. He eclipsed 1,000 career points early in the season and finished with 1,304 points to rank eighth best in school history. He will play baseball at Missouri Southern State.

Second Team

Adam Bauer, Cary-Grove, 6-6, C, jr.

Max Beard, Woodstock, 6-3, G, so.

Jared Russell, Dundee-Crown, 6-0, G, sr.

Jayce Schmitt, Johnsburg, 6-2, G, jr.

Carson Trivellini, Crystal Lake South, 6-2, G, so.

Honorable Mention

AJ Berndt, Cary-Grove, 6-1, G, jr.

Collin Greenlee, Woodstock, 5-11, G, sr.

Dylan Hurckes, McHenry, 6-3, G, sr.

Eli Loeding, Prairie Ridge, 6-4, F/G, jr.

Finn Pivnicka, Marian Central, 6-4, G, sr.

Ryan Prowicz, Hampshire, 6-1, G, sr.

Luke Robinson, Richmond-Burton, 6-4, F, jr.

Tony Santarelli, Crystal Lake South, 6-5, G/F, sr.

Patrick Shell, Burlington Central, 6-4, F, sr.

Christian Wilson, Huntley, 6-3, G, sr.