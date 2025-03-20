Woodstock’s first marijuana dispensary opens

A new marijuana dispensary has become the first to open its doors in Woodstock.

Terrabis, which announced plans to move into the former Burger King space last year and got city council approval in September, opened for business March 14, according to a news release from the company.

The dispensary is the company’s fourth in Illinois, and they also have four locations in Missouri. Other Illinois locations are in Plainfield, Grayville and in Dixon, whose dispensary opened in December.

Terrabis plans to celebrate its fourth Illinois dispensary in Woodstock Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Photo provided by Terrabis)

“Following a record-breaking development timeline, the Woodstock dispensary successfully passed inspection just a few weeks after construction, showcasing Terrabis’ efficiency and scalability in launching new stores,” according to the release. The company estimates the store will serve 107,000 people in Woodstock and surrounding areas.

The City Council approved plans for the dispensary last fall. It’s not the first cannabis store the city council has approved. Officials gave the thumbs-up to a dispensary for Michigan-based Six Labs in 2023. That dispensary would have been located farther down the Route 47 corridor. Last year, according to the city, city staff had reached out to Six Labs about the project but never heard back.

Terrabis plans to host a grand opening Saturday at the dispensary, 611 S. Eastwood Drive. That’s across the street from the McHenry County Election Center and the Secretary of State driver’s license facility.

The festivities run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and include live music, food from Kissed by Fire, vendors showing off cannabis products and 30% off storewide and grand opening deals, according to the release.

“We’re beyond excited to expand our presence in Illinois with the opening of our 4th dispensary,” Dan Ambrosino, CEO of Terrabis, said in the release. “The speed and success of this project reflect our team’s dedication to bringing quality cannabis access to more communities while staying committed to operational excellence. We can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with the Woodstock community.”

In addition to the grand opening, the Woodstock Area Chamber of Commerce and Industry plans to have a ribbon cutting at the dispensary March 27.

Woodstock joins other McHenry County municipalities in having dispensaries, including McHenry, Crystal Lake, Cary, Lake in the Hills and Richmond. But one local dispensary, Spark’d in Crystal Lake, abruptly shut its doors in December.