Jacobs' Andrew Deegan drives in winning runs to top Johnsburg: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Jacobs 3, Johnsburg 2: At Johnsburg, Andrew Deegan drove in the go-ahead runs in the top of the seventh inning to lead the Golden Eagles to a win. Deegan doubled on a line drive to left field facing two outs and a 2-1 deficit.

Braden Behrens started for Jacobs (1-0) and struck out three batters over three innings with one hit. Kyle Wayda struck out seven batters over three innings of relief, while George Donze threw a perfect inning in the seventh.

Evan Pohl drove in Johnsburg’s (1-1) two runs on a double in the sixth.

Crystal Lake Central 11, Marian Central 1 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Carter Kelley drove in three runs, and James Dreher hit a home run to lead a Tigers offensive explosion. Connor Gibour, Konner Altevgott, Nolan Hollander and Johnny Geieser each drove in a run for Central (1-1), while Geisser struck out six batters and allowed one earned run over four innings.

Adam Wrzos drove in Marian’s (0-1) lone run.

Hampshire 13, Westminster Christian 2 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, Anthony Karbowski struck out eight batters and rode a hot offense to the Whip-Purs' first win of the season. Calen Schieder, Karbowski and Eric Jackson each brought home two runs, while Wilson Wemhoff, Jack Perrone and Nathan Kolder each finished with an RBI.

Prairie Ridge 1, Barrington 1: At Barrington, the Wolves opened their season with a tie. Maddon McKim drove in a run for PR (0-0-1), while Riley Golden started and struck out five batter over 4 1/3 innings, not allowing a run.

Rockford Christian 10, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Rockford, the Hornets couldn’t pick up a win on the road. Diego Escobar had Harvard’s (0-2) lone hit.

Wauconda 14, Woodstock 2 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks dropped their season-opener on the road. Devin Haggerty and Cayden Holtzee each drove in a run for Woodstock (0-1).

Richmond-Burton 4, St. Edward 0: At Richmond, Grayson Morningstar and Anthony Harvey combined to strike out 14 batters in the Rockets' season-opener. Morningstar started and struck out eight batter over four innings, not allowing a run on three hits. Harvey struck out six over three innings, not allowing a hit.

Joseph Larsen and Ryan Scholberg each brought home a run for R-B (1-0).

Marengo 4, Antioch 0: At Antioch, Marengo starter Michael Kirchhoff struck out seven batters over three innings and allowed one hit to lead his team to a win. Max Broughton brought in two runs off one hit, while David Lopez also finished with an RBI for Marengo (1-0).

Dundee-Crown 15, Hoffman Estates 2: At Carol Stream, Chargers starter Jared Russell struck out eight batters over four innings to help his team win its season-opener. Ryan Pierce brought home three runs for D-C (1-0), Jacobs Toms, Isaac Grzynkowicz and Landon Richards each drove in two runs. Russell, Kyle Pierce and Logan Gutierrez each finished with an RBI.

Softball

Cary-Grove 4, Lakes 1: At Cary, Green Addison threw a complete game and struck out six batters to help the Trojans win their season-opener. Aubrey Longergan, Megan Koski, Annika Dykstra and Kaylee Snodgrass each brought home a run for C-G (1-0).

Crystal Lake Central 10, Grant 1: At Crystal Lake, Oli Victorine struck out 12 batters, while Adi Waliullah and Cassidy Murphy each hit a home run in the Tigers' win. Murphy drove in three runs for Central (1-0), Harper Wright brought home two, while Makayla Malone, Liv Shaw, Victorine, Waliullah and Lily Perocho each brought in a run.

Johnsburg 15, Crystal Lake South 0 (4 inn.): At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks' offense exploded in the team’s first win of the year. Joree Tibbs led Johnsburg (1-1) with three RBI. Sarah Nethaway, Kimmy Whitlock and Ayda Cavanaugh each brought home two runs. Tibbs struck out seven over four innings and allowed two hits.

Natalie Salberg had South’s (0-1) two hits.

Prairie Ridge 4, Richmond-Burton 4: At Richmond, the Wolves and Rockets each opened their seasons with a tie. Parker Frey brought home two runs, and Kylie Carroll added another for PR (0-0-1). Emma Dallas struck out nine batters over six innings in her start.

Hailey Holtz struck out nine batters and allowed two earned runs over seven innings for the Rockets (0-0-1), while Emerson Herrick and Lilly Kwapniewski drove in runs.

Harvard 8, Stillman Valley 6: At Harvard, Kara Knop hit a home run and drove in three runs to help the Hornets win their season-opener. Tallulah Eichholz and Manhatyn Brincks each brought home two runs for Harvard (1-0), while Eichholz struck out eight batters over four innings. Leona Eichholz came in to work three innings of relief, striking out five.

Woodstock 21, Waukegan 0 (4 inn.): At Waukegan, Tipper Axelson hit a home run and drove in three runs. Starter Megan Kuiper struck out 10 batters to lead the Blue Streaks to a season-opening win. Emma Douglas and Mackenzie Bowles each brought home two runs, while everyone else in the Woodstock (1-0) lineup drove home a run.

Jacobs 8, Marengo 3: At Algonquin, Emily Popilek struck out eight batters and threw a complete game in the Golden Eagles' season-opening win. Avery St. Ledger brought in two runs for Jacobs (1-0). Molly Hoch, Avarie Lohrman, Vanessa Minasola and Popilek each drove home in a run.

Ariana Rodriguez hit a home run for Marengo (0-1), while Jozsa Christiansen brought home two runs.

Girls soccer

Jacobs 5, Rockford Guilford 2: At Rockford, Kayla Konkey scored two goals to lead the Golden Eagles to a season-opening win. Sam Diaz, Avery Maloney and Braelyn Schwartz each also scored for Jacobs (1-0).

Marengo 1, Stillman Valley 0: At Marengo, the Indians (1-0) won their season-opener.

Genoa-Kingston 5, Marian Central 4: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (0-1) couldn’t keep up in their high-scoring match.

Buffalo Grove 3, Crystal Lake South 1: At Buffalo Grove, the Gators (0-1) let the Bison score three second-half goals in their season-opening loss.

Boys lacrosse

Prairie Ridge 15, Mundelein 11: At Mundelein, the Wolves (1-0) won their season-opener with a big offensive showing.

Huntley 13, South Elgin co-op 4: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (1-0) earned a win to start the year.

Rolling Meadows 12, Jacobs 6: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (0-2) couldn’t pick up their first win of the season.