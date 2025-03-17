Woodstock man pleads guilty to stealing drill, batteries, beer from a garage, gets 5 years in prison

A Woodstock man with a past conviction for burglary to a vehicle has pleaded guilty to residential burglary.

Alexander Manov, 23, was sentenced to five years in prison and last week and ordered to pay $360 in restitution, according to a judgment order in McHenry County court.

He is required to serve half his prison term followed by 12 months of mandatory supervised release, according to the order. Manov will receive credit for 162 days in the county jail plus 72 days for time spent working, volunteering or participating in a self-improvement program.

On or about July 16, 2022, Manov, formerly of Huntley, entered a residential garage in the 9900 block of Riverside and stole three batteries, a drill and beer, according to the criminal complaint and indictment.

When he committed this offense, he was serving probation for a 2020 conviction of burglary, court records indicate. He also had been admitted into drug court.

While on pretrial release in the current residential burglary case, Manov was charged in October for possession of cocaine, psilocybin and hydrocodone, but that case was dismissed, according to court records.